Jennifer Eilers from Governor Wolf Elementary School

Biography

I was born, raised, and educated in the Bethlehem Area School District and I am blessed to be able to give back as a fourth grade teacher in my home district. After graduating from high school I attended the University of Pittsburgh where I earned my Masters of Arts and Teaching. I was honored to complete my student teaching at the universities own Falk Laboratory School under the mentorship of Dr. Marian Vollmer who not only taught me how to be a diligent educator, but who inspired me to be the best for my students. Upon returning to Bethlehem after graduation, I was hired by the Bethlehem Area School District and have been a proud member of the BASD faculty ever since. I currently teach fourth grade at Governor Wolf Elementary school and I teach among some of the most wonderful, caring, and hard-working educators in the field. When I'm not teaching I spend my time working in animal rescue. I enjoy helping local rescues, and hold the Adoptions/Inquiry position for the PA/DE chapter of Mid Atlantic Great Dane Rescue. I am honored to be considered a "hero" in my profession.

Philosophy of Education

The classroom should be a safe and enjoyable place to be. What happens in the classroom should be nourishing to both the student's education and self esteem. My goal is for each student to look forward to the day at school, to the risks they will take, to the challenges they will overcome, and the laughs and enjoyable moments we will have. I want my students to learn the curriculum and be successful, but it doesn't stop there. I want to encourage them to grow and to learn to self advocate. Their self esteem is very important to me, and while they are in my classroom I strive to show each one how much I care about them, their families, and what is happening in their lives. If a student doesn't enjoy coming to school, they will not be open to learning. I have been given the incredible opportunity within my profession to make a difference in the lives of many wonderful children, and it is important to me to do my best. Parents, teachers, and the community working together can ensure a student's success and happiness.