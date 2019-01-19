7 a.m. Forecast

Interactive Radars
Regional Headlines
- - History's Headlines: A time for heroes
- - Allentown crews face task of clearing roads before Sunday deep-freeze
- - Greater Valley YMCA offers free membership to furloughed government employees
- - Small fire triggers big response at Northampton County convenience store
- - U.S. Rep. Susan Wild appointed to House Foreign Affairs Committee
- - Jenna Burleigh's mission to continue after Hupperterz's sentencing
- - Canadian suspect in custody following social media threat against school district
- - Quakertown man sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for sexual assault
- - Judge reviews pre-trial motions in Grace Packer case
- - 'No evidence of crime' in death of elderly Whitemarsh couple
The Accuweather Channel Forecast
Historical Averages
|High
|Low
|Current
|37°F
|31°F
|Average
|35°F
|19°F
|Record
|61°F January 19, 1915
|-11°F January 19, 1994