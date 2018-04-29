A gorgeous Saturday until showers, t-storms arrive late

69 News

TODAY: Patchy fog early; otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds with a late-afternoon shower or t-storm. High: 72

TONIGHT: A lingering evening shower, then turning out partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 42

SUNDAY: Breezy and much cooler with times of clouds and sunshine and a stray shower late. High: 54

After a chilly and damp end to the work and school week, today will be a big improvement, at least for most of the day. However, a cold front will push through by this evening bringing some rain and much cooler air behind it. That will lead to a chilly day on Sunday, but it will only be temporary. A big warming trend is expected by next week. Get ready for a bumpy weather ride ahead!

Most of us saw some dense fog this morning due to the lower level moisture and calm winds. However, most of that fog has evaporated off as the warm late April sun has risen in the sky. A southwesterly flow ahead of the front will allow temperatures to soar into the low 70s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. However, a cold front approaching from the west will begin to increase clouds and trigger some showers starting late this afternoon and early evening. There will even be enough instability for some isolated thunderstorms and downpours embedded in the line of rain that pushes through. Having that said, no major severe threat or flooding is expected with this system.

After the front passes by late this evening, the wind will pick up and shift to the northwest. It will drop down into the low 40s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky, and temperatures will not rise too much tomorrow. With the much colder air coming in from the northwest, temperatures will struggle to reach the low 50s, and the gusty winds will have it feel even cooler than that. Tomorrow will feature times of clouds and sunshine, with the chance of a few late day showers being triggered in the afternoon due to the instability caused by the very cold air aloft. There is even the slight chance of a few flakes falling in the higher elevations of the Poconos. While high temperatures will be near 15 degrees below the average, at least at this time of year it only means the low 50s as opposed to 30s.

The cool air mass will linger on Monday, but the temperatures and winds will begin to moderate, so it won’t be quite as brisk as what we experienced on Sunday. Partly sunny skies should be the rule to start the new work week, as temperatures inch back up to near 60 for most of us. While the slight chance of a shower will linger in the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey early on Monday, most of us should escape with a dry day to wrap up April. Then we look ahead to the much-anticipated warming trend to start the month of May.

That warm-up begins on Tuesday, as an upper level ridge arrives from the west causing winds to shift from the chilly northwest direction to a warmer west and then southwest one. As a result, highs will bounce back more than 15 degrees warmer than Monday, soaring into the mid to upper 70s. The warmer air will also be assisted by mostly sunny skies as a large area of high pressure becomes anchored along the East Coast. We’ll keep the sunshine through the middle of the week, all the while warming up a bit more each day. By Wednesday, highs should sneak past 80 degrees, and we should manage three straight 80-something-degree days to wrap up the week. Thursday is the likely candidate to be the warmest day, with afternoon highs possibly as warm as the mid to upper 80s. A late week cold front will approach from the north and west sometime later Friday, bringing with it a chance of some showers and thunderstorms. Once that front slides through the area and off the coast, our summer preview will likely come to an end as temperatures return closer to seasonable levels by next weekend.

Have a fantastic rest of your weekend!