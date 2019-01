A sloppy mess of snow, ice, and rain this weekend with a strong winter storm

TONIGHT: Snow, some heavy, mixing briefly with ice then changing to rain. Icing will continue longer in northern areas. Low: 31 SUNDAY: Rain at times, mainly in the morning, perhaps mixed with a little ice and snow, then windy with breaks of PM sun; rapid freeze-up with falling temperatures. High: 40 SUNDAY NIGHT: Windy and much colder with a moonlit sky; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities late. Wind chills -15 to -20. Low: 5

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR CARBON, MONROE, LUZERNE, PIKE, AND SUSSEX COUNTIES THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, BERKS, LANCASTER, LEBANON, SCHUYLKILL, WESTERN MONTGOMERY, UPPER BUCKS, WARREN, AND HUNTERDON COUNTIES THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR CHESTER, PHILADELPHIA, DELAWARE, EASTERN MONTGOMERY, LOWER BUCKS, MERCER, NORTHWESTERN BURLINGTON, CAMDEN, GLOUCESTER, SALEM, AND NEW CASTLE COUNTIES FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Welcome to the weekend, and also what will likely be our first significant winter storm of 2019, and the first significant winter storm since November 15th. Saturday has been a mainly cloudy day with high temperatures only in the mid 30s, but fortunately a good chunk of the day was dry. Hopefully if you needed to head out and about you took advantage of the dry times because as head into the evening, our weather will start going downhill. We are tracking an area of low pressure making its way from Arkansas into Tennessee and Kentucky and as it does this, it's sending a large swath of precipitation in our direction. While many of us can expect the precipitation to start out as snow, as the low moves further north and tracks just to the south of the Mason Dixon line overnight, it will draw in warmer air from the Atlantic changing snow to ice and rain for most locations. Let's break down the specifics on timing and amounts below.

Snow slowly moved into western zones late this afternoon and continued to overspread the area from west to east as we moved into the evening. We are referring to the beginning stages of this storm as a "thump" of snow, as it may turn heavy at times pretty quickly. This first round of snow is also when the large majority of our snowfall accumulation is expected. The worst time to travel will be as this "thump" of snow moves through, lasting an hour or two towards the Delaware Valley, a few to several hours closer to the Lehigh Valley, and longer than that farther north towards the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. Once the initial burst of snow passes, the changeover from snow to ice and rain should occur just north and west of the Interstate 95 corridor during the early evening hours, from mid-late evening towards the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike to the Interstate 78 corridor and shortly after midnight up towards those along Interstate 80.

With accumulations, let’s start with the Interstate 95 corridor, where it’s probably only a coating of snow at most before a quick change to rain, which it will remain for most of the storm and wash away anything that had accumulated. Flooding may actually be possible in some of these far southern areas along smaller creeks and streams, urban spots, and poor drainage spots, since this storm will bring between one and two inches of total liquid. Farther north and west through Lancaster and Pottstown through much of Upper Bucks/Mont to most of central New Jersey, it’s an inch or two of snow on the front end before a change to a brief period of sleet and freezing rain and then quickly plain rain. Our forecast now has the two to four inch swath of snow through most of Berks County, and the bottom half of Lehigh and Northampton Counties. The area between Interstate 78 and Interstate 80 will be the battleground for our rain and snow line and this will make for the difference between four inches of snow and less or more than that. Recent forecast model trends take the storm farther northwest and show a faster transition to rain for the Lehigh Valley, so we've leaned towards either side of four inches for the Lehigh Valley and Berks, and a tenth of an inch of ice. Northern Schuylkill County, the Poconos, the Slate Belt and northwestern New Jersey have the best shot at seeing a prolonged period of snow and ice before a transition to rain overnight Saturday into Sunday. Four to eight inches of snow and a tenth to a quarter inch of ice will be possible in this zone. Icing will especially be an issue for the higher elevations from the Poconos into Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey.

As an arctic cold front sweeps through and our storm lifts out Sunday, any wintry mix or rain will shut off and wrap up early in the morning, and most of the day will be dry with some breaks of sun later in the day. More notably however, temperatures will begin to crash later Sunday, rapidly dropping below freezing and probably as low as the single digits and even near zero Sunday night. Winds will increase and may gust over 30 miles-per-hour, helping to deliver a blast of bitterly cold arctic air and likely driving wind chills well below zero. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday will be the coldest day of the winter by far, and winds chills may remain below zero from Sunday night right through early Tuesday morning.

High pressure is expected to build overhead on Tuesday leading to fairly sunny skies and much lighter winds. Temperatures will warm a little but will still be quite cold for this time of the year with highs expected to be in the mid to upper 20s. Another storm system is likely by the second half of next week, centered on next Wednesday and Thursday, with rain more likely than snow for most of us, at least the way things look right now. Another shot of arctic air may be in the cards for next weekend.

Have a great and safe rest of the weekend, despite the wintry and then bitterly cold weather!