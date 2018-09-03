Weather

Another heat wave on tap with hot, humid conditions through mid-week

Heat and humidity remains most of the week

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 05:45 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 06:09 AM EDT

Another heat wave on tap with hot, humid conditions through mid-week

TODAY: Hot and humid with sunshine and some clouds (very low chance of a thunderstorm). High: 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low: 72

TUESDAY: Very hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds (very low chance of a thunderstorm. High: 93 Low: 73

***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LOWER BUCKS, EASTERN MONTGOMERY AND THE PHILLY AREA TUESDAY FROM 11AM TO 6PM***

Another heat wave is on tap across the area as temperatures rise to 90 degrees today along with humid conditions. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds with a very low chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar with afternoon highs soaring into the lower and middle 90s with humid conditions. Heat index values today through Thursday will be close to 100 degrees when you combine the temperature and dew point. Again, there is a very low chance of a shower or thunderstorm through Wednesday across the region. We will challenge record afternoon highs a couple of times this week with the temperatures in the lower and middle 90s.

There will be a better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday as a cool front approaches from the west.

Friday and the upcoming weekend will pose the threat for showers and thunderstorm as well as a northeasterly flow of wind develops off of the Atlantic. High temperatures will hold in the lower 80s on Friday and will remain in the 70s next weekend.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

09:03 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 23°
  • 93%

Reading Hourly Forecast

09:01 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 23°
  • 100%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 The Accuweather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 90°F 72°F
Average 78°F 57°F
Record 99°F September 03, 1953 41°F September 03, 1967

In case you missed it...

Newsprint tariff rejected after US committee vote
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Newsprint tariff rejected after US committee vote

America's best urban national parks
Todd Warshaw/Getty Images

America's best urban national parks

Tropical Storm Gordon forms near Florida Keys
Copyright 2018 CNN

Tropical Storm Gordon forms near Florida Keys

China blocks top Australian broadcaster's website
Glenn Campbell/Getty Images

China blocks top Australian broadcaster's website

Life Lessons: Fight or flight: Maybe neither for these couples

Life Lessons: Fight or flight: Maybe neither for these couples

Person injured when ATV crashes into pole in Plainfield Township
69 News

Person injured when ATV crashes into pole in Plainfield Township

Easton home involved in 2 shooting incidents in less than 3 weeks

Easton home involved in 2 shooting incidents in less than 3 weeks

10 shot at San Bernardino apartment complex
Google Maps

10 shot at San Bernardino apartment complex

Man shot after pulling gun outside Ice Cube concert, sheriff says
Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Man shot after pulling gun outside Ice Cube concert, sheriff says

US confirms death of ISIS leader in Afghanistan
CNN

US confirms death of ISIS leader in Afghanistan

Myanmar: Reuters journalists investigating Rohingya killings sentenced to 7 years in prison
Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images

Myanmar: Reuters journalists investigating Rohingya killings sentenced to 7 years in prison

Brazil's National Museum engulfed by massive fire
Leo Correa/AP

Brazil's National Museum engulfed by massive fire

Truck carrying loads of Axe body spray explodes in Texas
KWTX screenshot

Truck carrying loads of Axe body spray explodes in Texas

George W. Bush, Michelle Obama share a sweet moment
pool

George W. Bush, Michelle Obama share a sweet moment

Sinking Spring struggles to recover from flooding

Sinking Spring struggles to recover from flooding

Allentown barber goes 'Above the Rest' to help kids heading back to school

Allentown barber goes 'Above the Rest' to help kids heading back to school

Chinese billionaire Richard Liu released after Minnesota arrest
2018 Getty Images

Chinese billionaire Richard Liu released after Minnesota arrest

Super Connie plane: Rebirth of an Australian legend
RuthAS/Wikimedia

Super Connie plane: Rebirth of an Australian legend

North Dakota city's population set to hit 4
Google Maps

North Dakota city's population set to hit 4

The Battle of the Bats: WFMZ vs. WEEU

The Battle of the Bats: WFMZ vs. WEEU