Another scorcher Thursday but scattered t-storms later in the day

TODAY: Patchy a.m. fog; otherwise, hot and humid with sun followed by clouds; p.m. t-storm in a few spots. High: 92

TONIGHT: Showers and a heavier t-storm around, especially early; otherwise, warm and humid with some clouds. Low: 70

FRIDAY: Not nearly as hot, but still humid with plenty of clouds, some rain and perhaps a rumble of thunder. High: 80 Low: 62

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE LEHIGH VALLEY, LANCASTER COUNTY, BERKS COUNTY SOUTHEAST THROUGH THE DELAWARE VALLEY AND MOST OF NEW JERSEY UNTIL THIS EVENING

Wednesday marked our 4th official heat wave of 2018 as many locations had high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. This made it 3 consecutive days at or above 90 degrees. To go along with that, several locations set new record highs Wednesday including Allentown with a high of 94 degrees, which beat the old record of 92 degrees set back in 1983. Mount Pocono tied their record of 85 degrees set back in 1983, and Philadelphia beat their old record of 92 degrees set back in 1985 with a high of 95 degrees. Hopefully your air conditioner was working strong for a comfortable night’s sleep this past night because yet again we saw unseasonably warm and muggy conditions. While skies were mostly clear, low temperatures stayed several degrees above 70 in many locations and heat index values in some spots were actually at or just above 80 degrees. Some patchy fog also developed.

Strong high pressure at both the surface and aloft has been centered right atop the region for the last several days. This has been leading to the unseasonably hot and humid conditions and more of the same is expected for today. The ridge of high pressure atop the region looks to slowly break down as a cold front moves in from our north and west. Initially, we can expect dry times this morning with some early patchy fog, otherwise plenty of sunshine.

As the aforementioned cold front approaches later this afternoon and evening, look for clouds to be on the increase with scattered showers and t-storms. While an organized severe weather outbreak is not anticipated at this time, an isolated t-storm with damaging wind gusts and large hail can't be completely ruled out and a few torrential downpours are also possible. Before the showers and t-storm set in today, we will likely see high temperatures get back to the 90 degree mark with at least low 90s a good bet from the Lehigh Valley and Berks and points south. With the humidity factored in, heat index values are once again expected to be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees; therefore, the National Weather Service is going with a heat advisory again today for the Lehigh Valley, Berks, southeastern PA, much of New Jersey, and northern Delaware.

With the aforementioned cold front being a slow mover, scattered showers and t-storms will likely hang around for a while through the evening into the early nighttime hours this coming night, but should likely fizzle a bit by the time we get to midnight and there past. We still can’t completely rule out a shower or two continuing through the overnight but in general we should have drier times with mostly cloudy skies and warm and muggy conditions with low temperatures only dropping to around 70 degrees.

Our cold front will stall across the area Friday leading to mostly cloudy skies and continued chances for showers and perhaps even a t-storm. High temperatures will return to more seasonable levels, topping out around 80 degrees. A large area of high pressure then looks to move into eastern Canada and far northern New England as we go into the weekend. This feature will help push Friday’s front further south allowing it to stall somewhere just south of the Mason Dixon Line. A northeast to easterly onshore fetch of wind will develop leading to temperatures more reminiscent of early Fall.

Saturday looks to start cloudy with a few showers possible mainly in the morning and south of the Lehigh Valley. By the afternoon, don’t be surprised if we see some clearing. High temperatures Saturday are only expected to top out in the mid 70s. While the morning looks dry Sunday, our stalled front to the south looks to start lifting back north as a warm front bringing increasing clouds and some rain later in the afternoon into the evening, especially areas southwest and west of the Lehigh Valley. Look for the rain to continue to overspread the area from southwest to northeast as we move through Sunday night. The intensity of the rain will likely increase as well.

The tropics are certainly heating up, but there’s nothing unusual about that as early September is traditionally the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. It's possible that moisture from the remnants of Gordon gets absorbed by a nearby frontal boundary Sunday night and Monday, leading to downpours and possible localized flooding. We'll also be watching Hurricane Florence closely as it continues on a west-northwest path, potentially getting close to Bermuda next week. What it does from there should be interesting but that's a long ways off and a lot can change between now and then. Stay tuned for updates in the coming days.

Have a great and safe Thursday and stay cool!