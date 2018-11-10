Weather

Bright but brisk weekend with below normal temperatures

Soaking rain Monday night into Tuesday

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 06:04 AM EST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 06:45 AM EST

TODAY: Windy and cold with a partly to mostly sunny sky. High: 42

TONIGHT: Clear, brisk, and cold. Low: 27

SUNDAY: Chilly despite plenty of sunshine. High: 46 Low: 27

Congrats, friends! You made it to the weekend. And-spoiler alert-it's totally and completely rain free! Friday's soaking storm system is exiting to the northeast, but northwest winds wrapping around it will drive a cold and blustery day ahead. Wind gusts will meet, and occasionally exceed, 40 miles an hour Saturday. That will add a winter-like chill to already cold air in the lower 40s. "Feels like" temperatures will flirt with the freezing mark. Brrr! It's fireplace friendly from start to finish as temperatures tumble to "sub-freezing" under clear skies overnight.

Mother Nature will honor our military, past and present, with plenty of sunshine for Veterans Day ceremonies on Sunday. Bundle up! Morning temperatures in the upper 20s will only reach the middle 40s in the afternoon. Fortunately, there will only be a light breeze to blow the American flag back and forth.

Clouds will thicken throughout the day Monday as our next rain-maker is on the move. Another 0.50" to 1.00" of rain will develop Monday night with rain tapering to showers late in the day Tuesday. Highs in the upper 40s both days will keep precipitation of the liquid variety, but wet snow could mix with rain in the Poconos while temperatures are in the 30s Monday night. Speaking of snow, cold air pouring into the mid-Atlantic along blustery northwest winds Wednesday will lead to some snow flurries then. Highs will fall a couple degrees short of 40 with lows falling well into the freezer for the Thursday morning commute.

Wishes for a safe and relaxing weekend!

Allentown Hourly Forecast

11:23 AM

  • W 18 mph
  • -1°
  • 53%

Reading Hourly Forecast

11:23 AM

  • W 25 mph
  • -2°
  • 43%

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 42°F 27°F
Average 53°F 34°F
Record 70°F November 10, 2002 21°F November 10, 2004

