Crews in the region begin preparations for winter weather storms

Winter weather preparation in the area has already started ahead of two back-to-back storms.

Crews prepped for the weather on Thursday and several crews were already out Wednesday night. Many roads in the area have already been treated.

Depending on how severe the weather gets, crews could be working around the clock.

Officials say for a weather event like the upcoming storm, they’ll have about 40 PennDOT crews out on top of about 20 contractors prepping the roads. Officials say right now, they aren’t anticipating any major rush-hour snowfall like what we saw back in November.

However, some details about the weekend storm are still unknown.

Meteorologists are warning that snow may not be the main travel problem, as a mix of snow, rain and ice are expected to fall during the storm. We'll likely see a flash freeze later Sunday, which means that within hours, temperatures will drop fast, freezing any standing water in its path.

And as always, officials say drivers should always keep an emergency safety kit in their cars, and just stay home and off the roads if possible.