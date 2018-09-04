Weather

Heat advisory issued with hot, humid weather to stick around through Thursday

Cooler with some showers this weekend

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 05:08 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 05:08 AM EDT

TODAY: Patchy fog early then hot and humid with sunshine and some clouds; very low chance for a t-storm. High: 93

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, record-challenging heat and humid; very low chance for a t-storm. High: 92 Low: 73

***HEAT ADVISORY in effect for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Warren and Hunterdon counties from Tuesday midday through evening***
***HEAT ADVISORY in effect for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Mercer, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and New Castle counties from Tuesday 11 a.m. to Wednesday 7 p.m.***

The unofficial end to summer meant little to the thermometers on Monday as highs reached into the low 90s. Meanwhile, the area was dealing with hazy sunshine, a few cumulus clouds, and an isolated shower to thunderstorm during the day.

A more organized line of showers and thunderstorms made their way into the higher elevations northwest of the Lehigh Valley Monday evening. That may lead to some patches of fog this morning alongside muggy air.

The circulation around an area of high pressure centered over the Tennessee Valley will continue to bring the heat and humidity to the area Tuesday and Wednesday as high temperatures top out in the low and middle 90s, which will be enough to challenge record highs across the region. Those temperatures combined with dew points in the 70s will push heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. This has caused the National Weather Service to issue heat advisories for southeastern Pennsylvania, parts of western and southern New Jersey and northern Delaware through at least Tuesday evening, but in some cases in through Wednesday evening. While there may be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around the next couple days, most of the time it will be dry.

Thursday will present a better chance for showers and thunderstorms as the cold front finally dives southeast out of the Great Lakes and passes through the region by mid-morning on Friday. Out ahead of the showers and thunderstorms, we'll have another hot and humid day on Thursday, but with the frontal passage, temperatures will fall back into the more seasonable low 80s and upper 70s on Friday.

Stay cool and have a great day!

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

05:16 AM

  • SW 3 mph
  • 22°
  • 87%

Reading Hourly Forecast

05:14 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 22°
  • 100%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 The Accuweather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 93°F 72°F
Average 78°F 57°F
Record 94°F September 04, 1937 44°F September 04, 1946

In case you missed it...

Newsprint tariff rejected after US committee vote
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Newsprint tariff rejected after US committee vote

Allentown Fair director retires after nearly 40 years

Allentown Fair director retires after nearly 40 years

Nepal cracks down after tourists scammed for helicopter rescues
Larry Lazo via CNN

Nepal cracks down after tourists scammed for helicopter rescues

Clean-up continues in Sinking Spring following flash floods

Clean-up continues in Sinking Spring following flash floods

A beautiful Labor Day at Blue Marsh Lake after rough weekend

A beautiful Labor Day at Blue Marsh Lake after rough weekend

Police: Tractor-trailer driver that ran off I-78 fell asleep

Police: Tractor-trailer driver that ran off I-78 fell asleep

Colin Kaepernick tapped for new 'Just Do It' campaign as Nike takes a side
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Colin Kaepernick tapped for new 'Just Do It' campaign as Nike takes a side

I-78 eastbound reopens after overturned tractor trailer
69 News

I-78 eastbound reopens after overturned tractor trailer

The New Yorker uninvites Bannon from its festival
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The New Yorker uninvites Bannon from its festival

Inspirational speaker Claire Wineland dies one week after lung transplant
CNN

Inspirational speaker Claire Wineland dies one week after lung transplant

What to watch for at the Brett Kavanaugh hearings
Alex Wong/Getty Images

What to watch for at the Brett Kavanaugh hearings

Northampton County man competes on 'American Ninja Warrior'

Northampton County man competes on 'American Ninja Warrior'

Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day at 83rd annual parade

Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day at 83rd annual parade

Day at beach, dip in pool part of Labor Day fun in Berks
69 News

Day at beach, dip in pool part of Labor Day fun in Berks

Cleanup continues following Friday's flash flooding in Berks
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Cleanup continues following Friday's flash flooding in Berks

Tractor trailer overturns, I-78 eastbound closed
69 News

Tractor trailer overturns, I-78 eastbound closed

Soon-to-be mom has labor of love on Labor Day
69 News

Soon-to-be mom has labor of love on Labor Day

Articles job-shame 'Cosby Show' actor for working at Trader Joe's
CNN Video

Articles job-shame 'Cosby Show' actor for working at Trader Joe's

Allentown Fair wraps up with Demolition Derby

Allentown Fair wraps up with Demolition Derby

Klinger's golf tournament, auction raise $13K for CHOP

Klinger's golf tournament, auction raise $13K for CHOP