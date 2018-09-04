Heat advisory issued with hot, humid weather to stick around through Thursday

69 News

TODAY: Patchy fog early then hot and humid with sunshine and some clouds; very low chance for a t-storm. High: 93

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, record-challenging heat and humid; very low chance for a t-storm. High: 92 Low: 73

***HEAT ADVISORY in effect for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Warren and Hunterdon counties from Tuesday midday through evening***

***HEAT ADVISORY in effect for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Mercer, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and New Castle counties from Tuesday 11 a.m. to Wednesday 7 p.m.***

The unofficial end to summer meant little to the thermometers on Monday as highs reached into the low 90s. Meanwhile, the area was dealing with hazy sunshine, a few cumulus clouds, and an isolated shower to thunderstorm during the day.

A more organized line of showers and thunderstorms made their way into the higher elevations northwest of the Lehigh Valley Monday evening. That may lead to some patches of fog this morning alongside muggy air.

The circulation around an area of high pressure centered over the Tennessee Valley will continue to bring the heat and humidity to the area Tuesday and Wednesday as high temperatures top out in the low and middle 90s, which will be enough to challenge record highs across the region. Those temperatures combined with dew points in the 70s will push heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. This has caused the National Weather Service to issue heat advisories for southeastern Pennsylvania, parts of western and southern New Jersey and northern Delaware through at least Tuesday evening, but in some cases in through Wednesday evening. While there may be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around the next couple days, most of the time it will be dry.

Thursday will present a better chance for showers and thunderstorms as the cold front finally dives southeast out of the Great Lakes and passes through the region by mid-morning on Friday. Out ahead of the showers and thunderstorms, we'll have another hot and humid day on Thursday, but with the frontal passage, temperatures will fall back into the more seasonable low 80s and upper 70s on Friday.

Stay cool and have a great day!