Weather

Mother Nature honors veterans with less wind and more sun Sunday

Rain returns Monday night into Tuesday

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 06:08 AM EST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 06:09 AM EST

Mother Nature honors veterans with less wind and more sun Sunday

TODAY: Chilly despite plenty of sunshine. High: 46

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 27

MONDAY: Some sun, then turning cloudy; rain at night. High: 48 Low: 38

**FREEZE WARNING FOR THE PHILADELPHIA AREA AND SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY THROUGH 9 AM**

There's good news and bad news. And since you can't tell me which you want first, we'll start with the bad news. Veterans Day will be unseasonably cold from start to finish. Sub-freezing air will frost over windshields before abundant sunshine drives temperatures into the middle 40s later in the day. That's still 10-degrees below normal for this time of year. The good news... chilly air won't come with whipping winds, which was the case Saturday when 30-40 mile an hour gusts made high temperatures "feel like" freezing or colder! High pressure parked over the mid-Atlantic will provide a pleasant day for ceremonies before our weather pattern shifts gears this work week.

Monday morning will begin with widespread brrrrr's as lows dip into the upper 20s. Cheer up by looking for the International Space Station flying by from 6:02 a.m. It'll move from the northwest to the southeast for a total of five minutes. You can spot it with the naked eye as it orbits Earth from 240 miles above us. How neat! Plenty of sunshine will greet you thereafter before skies begin clouding up ahead of our next rain-maker.

Fortunately, what was modeled to be a well-defined area of low pressure soaking the mid-Atlantic Monday night into Tuesday will now be much weaker. Temperatures will fall from the 40s during the day Monday into the 30s at overnight when showers move in, meaning a brief bit of wintry mix will be possible before the transition to all rain. The steadiest and most moderate rain should still fall during the Tuesday morning commute to work and school, though. It would be wise to allow some extra time to navigate wet, slippery, busy roads then. Showers will taper off from southwest to northeast through Tuesday afternoon with rainfall amounts between 0.35" and 0.75" for the most part. Higher amounts of 1" or more will be isolated, but possible, especially for friends in New Jersey. Behind the system, a colder and windy Wednesday with some snow flurries possible. It'll look and feel a lot like how we started this weekend after Friday's system. Weather deja-vu, if you will.

A stronger storm is set to hug the East Coast late Thursday into Friday, but its uncertain track will determine what kind of showers we see here--frozen or liquid. Something to watch. Either way, Friday morning's commute looks like an ugly one with most of our precipitation gone by the time football teams hit the gridiron. Finally!

Wishes for a wonderful rest of your weekend!

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

07:38 AM

  • WSW 6 mph
  • -5°
  • 72%

Reading Hourly Forecast

07:39 AM

  • NW 3 mph
  • -3°
  • 85%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 The Accuweather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 46°F 27°F
Average 53°F 34°F
Record 72°F November 11, 1949 19°F November 11, 1956

In case you missed it...

Daughter of Holocaust survivors speaks on 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht

Daughter of Holocaust survivors speaks on 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht

Lehigh County election official: Election Day technology problem confined to one location

Lehigh County election official: Election Day technology problem confined to one location

Reading area's first medical marijuana dispensary opens

Reading area's first medical marijuana dispensary opens

Scouting For Food Drive Kicks off Giving Season

Scouting For Food Drive Kicks off Giving Season

Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum Commemorates 100th anniversary of Armistice Day

Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum Commemorates 100th anniversary of Armistice Day

U.S. serviceman from Monroe County fatally stabbed in Japan

U.S. serviceman from Monroe County fatally stabbed in Japan

As California fires rage, officials start grim search for the dead in blackened ruins

As California fires rage, officials start grim search for the dead in blackened ruins

For 10 years, a chemical not EPA approved was in their drinking water
iStock/LaraBelova

For 10 years, a chemical not EPA approved was in their drinking water

Here's when key Florida counties will begin their recount efforts
CNN

Here's when key Florida counties will begin their recount efforts

Australian police arrest woman in connection with needles found in strawberries
Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Australian police arrest woman in connection with needles found in strawberries

10 ways to honor veterans beyond Veterans Day
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

10 ways to honor veterans beyond Veterans Day

President Trump's tweet on California wildfires angers firefighters, celebrities
KTXL via CNN

President Trump's tweet on California wildfires angers firefighters, celebrities

Massive warehouse fire raging in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Massive warehouse fire raging in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood

Peter Jackson's new documentary restores World War I footage like never before
Library of Congress, LC-USZC4-10297

Peter Jackson's new documentary restores World War I footage like never before

'SNL' brings on congressman-elect to get apology from Pete Davidson
CNN image

'SNL' brings on congressman-elect to get apology from Pete Davidson

Dozens of cat mummies, rare beetles discovered in Egyptian tombs
Supreme Council of Antiquities via CNN

Dozens of cat mummies, rare beetles discovered in Egyptian tombs

'SNL' has De Niro's Robert Mueller say goodbye to 'Jeff Sessions'
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

'SNL' has De Niro's Robert Mueller say goodbye to 'Jeff Sessions'

Leaders mark 100 years since end of World War I with solemn ceremonies
Press Association/AP via CNN

Leaders mark 100 years since end of World War I with solemn ceremonies

Death toll rises to 23 in California's Camp Fire
CNN Video

Death toll rises to 23 in California's Camp Fire

California wildfire burns film set used in HBO's 'Westworld'
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California wildfire burns film set used in HBO's 'Westworld'