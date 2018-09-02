Not as cool or comfortable today with a spotty shower or storm possible

TODAY: Rather cloudy and humid with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High: 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low: 72

MONDAY: Turning hotter and very humid with intervals of clouds and sun; a very low chance for a t-storm. High: 90 Low: 73

Cloudy skies and cooler air Saturday were reminiscent of autumn, which made sense for the start of the season on the meteorological calendar. Meteorologists define seasons a bit differently, using average temperatures to determine summer, autumn, winter, and spring rather than the position of the planet in respect to the sun. This strategy worked for the beginning of Labor Day weekend, but will get tossed out with any pumpkin spice lattes as high temperatures hit the 90s from Monday through Thursday.

Today won't be hot, but it will be more humid as a warm front weakens over the area, and as winds adopt a southerly component around a nearby area of high pressure. High resolution and short range forecast models advertise a spotty shower or storm through this evening. We don't think it's anything to cancel your barbecues over, but encourage you to carry our mobile app with you in case of a brief thundershower. Clouds should be plentiful earlier in the day especially when winds are still largely out of the east off the Atlantic. This supplies enough moisture to keep those skies mainly cloudy before a switch in winds to the south later in the day. Some sunshine is possible, but not promised, as these set ups are typically tricky when betting on breaks of sun. Spots that see more sun will be in the warmer, middle 80s while cloudier locations are locked closer to 80.

Monday through Thursday will be super hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and tropical-like dew points in the middle 70s. Heat indices will soar into the upper 90s to possible 100+. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances, mainly in the afternoon and fizzling out in the evening, will accompany a mix of sun and clouds. Better shower and thunderstorm odds arise Thursday night into Friday as a cold front approaches the Mid-Atlantic. This cold front will crack down on temperatures and dew points for Friday, and certainly by the upcoming weekend. That's when temperatures will struggle in the 70s for much of the daytime.

Wishes for a safe and relaxing Holiday weekend!