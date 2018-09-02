Weather

Not as cool or comfortable today with a spotty shower or storm possible

Heat and humidity go to work on Labor Day

By:

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 06:08 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 10:05 AM EDT

Not as cool or comfortable today with a spotty shower or storm possible

TODAY: Rather cloudy and humid with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High: 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low: 72

MONDAY: Turning hotter and very humid with intervals of clouds and sun; a very low chance for a t-storm. High: 90 Low: 73

Cloudy skies and cooler air Saturday were reminiscent of autumn, which made sense for the start of the season on the meteorological calendar. Meteorologists define seasons a bit differently, using average temperatures to determine summer, autumn, winter, and spring rather than the position of the planet in respect to the sun. This strategy worked for the beginning of Labor Day weekend, but will get tossed out with any pumpkin spice lattes as high temperatures hit the 90s from Monday through Thursday.

Today won't be hot, but it will be more humid as a warm front weakens over the area, and as winds adopt a southerly component around a nearby area of high pressure. High resolution and short range forecast models advertise a spotty shower or storm through this evening. We don't think it's anything to cancel your barbecues over, but encourage you to carry our mobile app with you in case of a brief thundershower. Clouds should be plentiful earlier in the day especially when winds are still largely out of the east off the Atlantic. This supplies enough moisture to keep those skies mainly cloudy before a switch in winds to the south later in the day. Some sunshine is possible, but not promised, as these set ups are typically tricky when betting on breaks of sun. Spots that see more sun will be in the warmer, middle 80s while cloudier locations are locked closer to 80.

Monday through Thursday will be super hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and tropical-like dew points in the middle 70s. Heat indices will soar into the upper 90s to possible 100+. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances, mainly in the afternoon and fizzling out in the evening, will accompany a mix of sun and clouds. Better shower and thunderstorm odds arise Thursday night into Friday as a cold front approaches the Mid-Atlantic. This cold front will crack down on temperatures and dew points for Friday, and certainly by the upcoming weekend. That's when temperatures will struggle in the 70s for much of the daytime.

Wishes for a safe and relaxing Holiday weekend!

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

10:39 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 22°
  • 84%

Reading Hourly Forecast

10:35 AM

  • S 5 mph
  • 22°
  • 97%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 The Accuweather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 84°F 72°F
Average 80°F 58°F
Record 99°F September 02, 1980 44°F September 02, 2001

Latest from the Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Newsprint tariff rejected after US committee vote
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Newsprint tariff rejected after US committee vote

Boat ramps at Blue Marsh Lake reopen

Boat ramps at Blue Marsh Lake reopen

Saudi-led coalition admits 'mistakes' made in deadly bus attack in Yemen

Saudi-led coalition admits 'mistakes' made in deadly bus attack in Yemen

Berks County celebrates International Vulture Awareness Day

Berks County celebrates International Vulture Awareness Day

Great Allentown Fair hits homestretch

Great Allentown Fair hits homestretch

New K-9 training facility celebrates grand opening in Allentown

New K-9 training facility celebrates grand opening in Allentown

2 injured in East Allen Township crash

2 injured in East Allen Township crash

Fire destroys large barn in Berks County

Fire destroys large barn in Berks County

33-year-old man recovered from Lehigh River

33-year-old man recovered from Lehigh River

Bobi Wine arrives in the US
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Bobi Wine arrives in the US

Two people missing and several injured after boat collision in California

Two people missing and several injured after boat collision in California

Theresa May rules out second Brexit referendum
CNN

Theresa May rules out second Brexit referendum

Labor Day 2018: What you need to know

Labor Day 2018: What you need to know

Toronto Star reporter: Bloomberg journalists weren't his source
CNN Video

Toronto Star reporter: Bloomberg journalists weren't his source

McCain tributes mourn the 'fierce conscience of the nation's best self'
Copyright 2018 CNN

McCain tributes mourn the 'fierce conscience of the nation's best self'

U2's Bono suffers 'complete loss of voice' at Berlin gig
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

U2's Bono suffers 'complete loss of voice' at Berlin gig

Former Vatican official says Pope hid truth about meeting
CNN

Former Vatican official says Pope hid truth about meeting

Easton residents near scene of shooting react to police activity

Easton residents near scene of shooting react to police activity

Robocalls, graffiti after Mollie Tibbetts' death worry Iowa Latinos
Poweshiek County Sheriff & Poweshiek County Emergency Mgmt via CNN

Robocalls, graffiti after Mollie Tibbetts' death worry Iowa Latinos

Series of explosions reported at Syrian military airport
Copyright 2016 CNN

Series of explosions reported at Syrian military airport