Light snow with minor accumulations Saturday night into Sunday morning

69 News

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a bit of snow arriving and leading to slick roads in some areas overnight. Low: 24

SUNDAY: A little snow tapering off in the a.m., then clouds breaking for sunshine. Snow may linger into the early afternoon far to the south and east. Dusting to 2" total snow for most of the area. High: 34

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 16

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LANCASTER AND LEBANON COUNTIES UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING***

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR CHESTER, DELAWARE, PHILADELPHIA, SALEM, GLOUCESTER, CAMDEN, BURLINGTON, AND NEW CASTLE COUNTIES UNTIL LATE SUNDAY NIGHT***

Saturday wasn't too bad of a day to be out and about, just as long as you were bundled up. We saw a dry day with sunshine slowly giving way to increasing mid and high clouds from the west well out ahead of our little snow maker later this evening and tonight into first thing Sunday morning. While high temperatures only managed to get as high as the low 30s, the breeze was light so there really wasn't any extra chill in the air.

A “little” snow is what most of us will likely see tonight into Sunday morning as a low pressure system develops off the Carolina coast and passes out to sea well to our south and east. That keeps us on the northern fringes of this system, with things working in reverse of what you normally might expect with snowfall totals decreasing towards the Poconos and increasing towards the shore and farther south. Given the cold air firmly entrenched across the area, whatever falls will be snow, with no concerns of any wintry mix or rain this go around. With light snowfall rates and light accumulations expected however, travel impacts should be pretty minor.

Snow will develop from southwest by mid-evening to northeast around midnight and continue through the overnight. With high pressure in southeastern Canada building into Up-State New York and funneling dry air into the area, the snow will essentially hit a “wall” as it heads toward the Poconos after midnight. Once you get far enough north into the Poconos and northern New Jersey there may very well be no snow at all. While the snow will be mostly light in intensity, the ground will be plenty cold enough as low temperatures drop into the low and mid 20s. This will allow snow to stick to any untreated surfaces, so there may be a few slippery spots tonight. For most of us, a dusting to an inch or two of snow is expected with the best chance to see around two inches far to the south and west of the Lehigh Valley from Harrisburg then south of Interstate 76 in central and southern reaches of Lancaster and Chester Counties into parts of the Delaware Valley and southwestern New Jersey. In Delaware, and far southern New Jersey along and south of US Route 30, snow may accumulate two to four inches. At the other end of the spectrum, the northern Poconos and far northern New Jersey will likely see little or no accumulation. In the Lehigh Valley and across much of the area, we haven’t seen measurable snow since our mid-November storm so this could break that streak for several locations, but perhaps not by much.

As high pressure moves eastward into New England Sunday, the snow will be shunted off to the south, and come to an end for most in the morning. The one exception to the rule may be southern New Jersey where the snow could linger into the afternoon. For many though, clouds will likely break for sunshine in the afternoon. With the sunshine and high temperatures climbing into the mid 30s, the small accumulation of snow will likely melt during the afternoon. However, there may be some patchy black ice Sunday night in any areas that see melting and refreezing with low temperatures expected to drop into the mid teens.

The traditional workweek will begin with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures on Monday. Temperatures will nudge just a bit above normal on Tuesday with high temperatures near 40 and mostly sunny skies still the rule. However, this slight warm-up will be ahead of a low pressure system moving through eastern Canada. The associated cold front will move through the area on Wednesday afternoon. The majority of the moisture will be wrapped around the low pressure system well to the north, but a rain or snow shower could still occur on Wednesday afternoon with the cold frontal passage.

Temperatures will return to normal behind the front on Thursday. Temperatures will warm slightly by Friday and Saturday. There are some hints of a potential storm system Friday or Saturday but model to model and run to run consistency has been lacking, so we’ll just go with a chance of rain or snow for Saturday right now. Colder air on the back side could change any precipitation over to snow on Sunday.

Have a great and safe night and rest of the weekend!​