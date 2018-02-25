Rain finally wraps up early this afternoon

69 News

TODAY: Cloudy with periods of rain in the morning and early afternoon. High: 49

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and dreary. Low: 36

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. High: 54

After a brief tease of summer-like weather last week, we have been stuck in a damp and dreary pattern over the last several days. This pattern featured several rounds of chilly rain passing through our area. This has been due to waves of low pressure riding along a stubborn stationary front that stalled out just to our south, and stretching all the way through Texas. Yesterday, however, was a slightly milder than the two days prior, as highs got into the low 50s for most of us, but still featured on and off showers.

The wet weekend continues today, as a steady rain moved into the region very early this morning, and will last through the early afternoon. A stronger center of low pressure has developed along that stationary front, and has transformed it into an associated warm and cold front. The warm front is currently just to our south, and will try to push north as the day progresses, bringing steady rain in the morning hours. However, a Canadian high to our north is circulating some cooler air in from the northeast, which will likely prevent the warmer southern air from reaching the Lehigh Valley. Because of this, southeastern parts of the area will see temperatures easily climb into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon, while the Lehigh Valley and points north likely will not get out of the upper 40s.

This last round of steady rain will finally exit to the east in the early afternoon as the low pressure center tracks to the northeast, and the associated cold front finally moves through. After it is all said and done, rain totals could be around an inch in many locations. Minor flooding is possible along smaller creeks and streams due to the recent snowmelt and very saturated ground. The mostly likely spots for flooding will be in the western part of the viewing area, in Lancaster, Lebanon, and Schuylkill counties. After the rain stops early this afternoon, we will still be under an overcast sky for most of the afternoon. We will finally start to see some breaks in the clouds later this evening and it will begin to clear out in the overnight hours as an area of high pressure moves in from the west.

The high pressure continues to build in from our west Monday leading to clouds giving way to plentiful sunshine. This high pressure system will sit atop the region through the middle of the week making for mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. There’s no significant cold air available to head to our way for the start of the week, which means a relatively mild stretch of weather continues for the last three days of February. Expect high temperatures to remain in the mid 50s, over 10 degrees above average for late February. The dry weather will last through Wednesday when clouds are expected to increase, leading to our next bout of unsettled weather late in the week.

Our weather pattern shifts dramatically by Thursday, as a strong storm approaches from the Midwest. Initially this system is expected to bring rain as high temperatures will remain mild. It then appears this low pressure system will become a potent coastal storm somewhere off the Mid-Atlantic or Northeast Coast overnight Thursday into Friday. As this happens, colder air is expected to wrap in across our region and this may allow for either a mix of rain and snow or perhaps a changeover to snow. This system will likely stall out off the coast, and may even linger into Saturday due to a strong blocking high near Greenland. A high amount of uncertainty remains with regards to the evolution and track of this system as the various computer models all suggest different storm tracks. The 69News Stormcenter Team will be tracking the situation very closely throughout the week, and will of course keep you updated. Stay tuned!

