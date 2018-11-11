Southeastern PA stargazers can catch glimpse of International Space Station Monday
Those in southeastern Pennsylvania with an eye to the sky early Monday morning will be able to catch a glimpse of the International Space Station flying by.
The space station, which is 240 miles above Earth's surface, will be visible from 6:02 a.m. to 6:07 a.m. Monday, WFMZ's Christina Anthony said on her Facebook page.
NASA said on its website the space station is Earth's only microgravity laboratory.
The football-field sized platform is home to many science and technology experiments.
NASA said the station allows scientists to study the impacts of long-term spaceflight to humans, which furthers its mission to "push human presence farther into space."
NASA said the station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it does not have flashing lights or change direction.
People can see the station with their naked eye, NASA said.
