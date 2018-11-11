Weather

Southeastern PA stargazers can catch glimpse of International Space Station Monday

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 11:45 AM EST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 11:45 AM EST

Those in southeastern Pennsylvania with an eye to the sky early Monday morning will be able to catch a glimpse of the International Space Station flying by.

The space station, which is 240 miles above Earth's surface, will be visible from 6:02 a.m. to 6:07 a.m. Monday, WFMZ's Christina Anthony said on her Facebook page.

NASA said on its website the space station is Earth's only microgravity laboratory.

The football-field sized platform is home to many science and technology experiments.

NASA said the station allows scientists to study the impacts of long-term spaceflight to humans, which furthers its mission to "push human presence farther into space."

NASA said the station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it does not have flashing lights or change direction.

People can see the station with their naked eye, NASA said.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

12:51 PM

  • 5 mph
  • 51%

Reading Hourly Forecast

12:47 PM

  • W 6 mph
  • 58%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 The Accuweather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 46°F 27°F
Average 53°F 34°F
Record 72°F November 11, 1949 19°F November 11, 1956

In case you missed it...

Reading police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
69 News

Reading police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Amazon HQ2 rumors rattle New York and DC real estate markets
CNN

Amazon HQ2 rumors rattle New York and DC real estate markets

Schumer mulls pass protection for Mueller
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Schumer mulls pass protection for Mueller

Rep. Nadler: Acting AG Matthew Whitaker will be summoned
CNN

Rep. Nadler: Acting AG Matthew Whitaker will be summoned

Here's how you can help those affected by the California wildfires
CNN image

Here's how you can help those affected by the California wildfires

Salvation Army kicks off red kettle campaign

Salvation Army kicks off red kettle campaign

8-line poem lands student free tuition at DeSales University

8-line poem lands student free tuition at DeSales University

Macungie bakery to make debut on TV series 'Bake it Like Buddy'

Macungie bakery to make debut on TV series 'Bake it Like Buddy'

Daughter of Holocaust survivors speaks on 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht

Daughter of Holocaust survivors speaks on 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht

Lehigh County election official: Election Day technology problem confined to one location

Lehigh County election official: Election Day technology problem confined to one location

Reading area's first medical marijuana dispensary opens

Reading area's first medical marijuana dispensary opens

Scouting For Food Drive Kicks off Giving Season

Scouting For Food Drive Kicks off Giving Season

Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum Commemorates 100th anniversary of Armistice Day

Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum Commemorates 100th anniversary of Armistice Day

U.S. serviceman from Monroe County fatally stabbed in Japan

U.S. serviceman from Monroe County fatally stabbed in Japan

As California fires rage, officials start grim search for the dead in blackened ruins

As California fires rage, officials start grim search for the dead in blackened ruins

For 10 years, a chemical not EPA approved was in their drinking water
iStock/LaraBelova

For 10 years, a chemical not EPA approved was in their drinking water

Here's when key Florida counties will begin their recount efforts
CNN

Here's when key Florida counties will begin their recount efforts

Australian police arrest woman in connection with needles found in strawberries
Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Australian police arrest woman in connection with needles found in strawberries

10 ways to honor veterans beyond Veterans Day
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

10 ways to honor veterans beyond Veterans Day

President Trump's tweet on California wildfires angers firefighters, celebrities
KTXL via CNN

President Trump's tweet on California wildfires angers firefighters, celebrities