Southeastern PA stargazers can catch glimpse of International Space Station Monday

Those in southeastern Pennsylvania with an eye to the sky early Monday morning will be able to catch a glimpse of the International Space Station flying by.

The space station, which is 240 miles above Earth's surface, will be visible from 6:02 a.m. to 6:07 a.m. Monday, WFMZ's Christina Anthony said on her Facebook page.

NASA said on its website the space station is Earth's only microgravity laboratory.

The football-field sized platform is home to many science and technology experiments.

NASA said the station allows scientists to study the impacts of long-term spaceflight to humans, which furthers its mission to "push human presence farther into space."

NASA said the station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it does not have flashing lights or change direction.

People can see the station with their naked eye, NASA said.