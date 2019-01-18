Thank U, Next: Quiet until second, bigger storm arrives later Saturday

Weather

TODAY: Clouds may break for some sun. A flurry is possible, mainly in northern areas. High: 38

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 24

SATURDAY: Turning out cloudy and colder with snow arriving before nightfall, mixing with and changing to ice and rain at night. Snow accumulation 4-8" Lehigh Valley and north; 2-4" south of the Lehigh Valley. Some ice accumulation as well. High: 36 Low: 31

***WINTER STORM WATCH FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY FOR LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, BERKS, WESTERN MONTGOMERY, UPPER BUCKS, CARBON, MONROE, SUSSEX, WARREN, HUNTERDON, LANCASTER, LEBANON, SCHUYLKILL, LUZERNE, AND PIKE COUNTIES***

 

We saw periods of light snow move from west to east across the region late last night bringing a coating to an inch or so in many spots with some isolated spots seeing close to two inches. Low temperatures settled into the mid and upper 20s for most. While there may have been a few slippery spots, mainly on untreated surfaces, the morning commute was mostly problem-free. This storm system certainly was yet another minor nuisance one, but that streak is about to end as a much stronger storm system is expected to impact the region this weekend. The weekend storm system will bring much greater amounts of precipitation, and then in its wake, a very strong surge of arctic cold air will build in. There's plenty to discuss, so let's break down the specific details below.

The rest of Friday into much of Saturday daytime will be our calm in between storms, with the second storm later this weekend being much bigger than the first. We will hold on to fairly cloudy skies for the rest of today, but a little sunshine is expected later. A flurry can’t be completely ruled out, mainly from the Lehigh Valley and north, but no additional snow accumulation is expected. With high temperatures expected to top out in the upper 30s, whatever snow that fell last night should gradually melt.

Watch for some black ice and refreezing tonight as lows dip into the mid 20s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday will start off with some sunshine before clouds increase and thicken during the day as the much bigger storm number two starts to move closer from the southwest.

Snow will develop late Saturday afternoon into the evening hours moving from west to east, and there will be a solid “thump” of snow on the front end of this storm, which is really when most of the snowfall accumulations are expected (the first half of Saturday night). Towards the Interstate 95 corridor, it’s probably only a coating to an inch or two before a quick change to rain, which it will remain for most of the storm. Farther north and west through Lancaster and Pottstown to Somerville to around a Reading to Allentown to Phillipsburg line, it’s two to four inches of snow on the front end before a change to a wintry mix and then eventually plain rain. Then along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor into the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, the snow will last longer and it’s likely four to eight inches of snow before a change to sleet and freezing rain but probably not plain rain, as the cold air will persist here throughout the storm. This is where some ice and sleet accumulations are most likely to occur as well. Ice may accumulate between a tenth to a quarter of an inch, mainly from the Lehigh Valley and north, and certainly across higher elevations.

As an arctic cold front sweeps through and our storm lifts out, any wintry mix changes back to snow briefly before ending, but not much accumulation is expected on the back end of this storm. More notably however, temperatures will begin to crash later Sunday, rapidly dropping below freezing and probably as low as the single digits by Sunday night. Winds will increase and may gust over 30 miles-per-hour, helping to deliver a blast of bitterly cold arctic air and likely driving wind chills well below zero. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday will be the coldest day of the winter by far, with wind chills around or below zero all day and highs only in the teens. The cold will ease by mid-week.

That’s a breakdown of a busy and changeable stretch of winter weather. Have a great and safe Friday and weekend, and stay tuned to future forecasts in case things change!

