The first weekend of spring starts cool but ends mild with perhaps a light show in between

TODAY: Windy and chilly with clouds breaking for sunshine. High: 50

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with diminishing winds. Low: 28

SUNDAY: Milder with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds; a shower very late at night. High: 58 Low: 40

Good morning! And welcome to the first weekend of spring! It will start off chilly Saturday with windswept highs near 50 degrees, before a milder finish on Sunday as highs fall just a few degrees short of 60.

A strong area of low pressure continues to pull farther away from the New England, and an area of high pressure continues to build closer to the mid-Atlantic, leading to less cloud cover and winds with time this weekend.

Saturday will start with plenty of clouds and a few flurries in the Poconos before sunshine increases throughout the day. Highs near 50 degrees will feel more like 40 as winds occasionally gust up to 35 miles an hour. Those winds will diminish Saturday night as skies turn mainly clear. This is great news for stargazers!

The Space Weather Prediction Center maintains a moderate geomagnetic storm watch for the northern tier of the lower 48 after a solar flare earlier in the week. The Northern Lights could be visible for those in the mid-Atlantic who can escape the city lights. Of course, these types of things are never guaranteed...but it's worth a shot. Keep looking for updates from the Space Prediction Center throughout the weekend!

Sunday will be the better day out of the two weekend days. Despite increasing clouds, morning lows in the upper 20s will climb into the upper 50s for all but the typically cooler spots north of the Lehigh Valley. An approaching system will spawn some rain showers Sunday night which will continue Monday.

It won't be raining all of the time, but it's a good idea to have the umbrella handy for intermittent showers Monday. Highs will land on either side of 50 degrees Monday afternoon, so it will be a cool rain for most. However, some wet snowflakes may mix with rain in the Poconos.

Behind Monday's system, cooler and drier air moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday when high temperatures will only reach the 40s and lows will tumble into the 20s. Fortunately, we won't have to be too patient for spring-like air.

Plenty of sunshine and southerly winds will send highs into the upper 50s again by Thursday before temperatures blossom into the 60s to wrap up the work week.