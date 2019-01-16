BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

US service members killed in ISIS-claimed attack in Syria - more >>

Weather

Up to a few inches of snow Thursday into Friday ahead of weekend storm

Tracking a bigger winter storm Saturday/Sunday

By:

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 06:04 AM EST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 06:35 AM EST

Up to a few inches of snow Thursday into Friday ahead of weekend storm

TODAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine and turning breezy. A rain or snow shower possible late. High: 41

TONIGHT: Flurry or sprinkle early, then clouds breaking overnight; brisk and colder. Low: 22

THURSDAY: Colder with some sun giving way to clouds; snow at night may mix with rain well south and east. Most see C-2" with 2-4" the farther north and west you travel. High: 33 Low: 26

It’s been a quiet start to the week with a pair of mostly sunny days, paired with some rather cold temperatures at night and some seasonably chilly ones during the day. You could say it’s the calm before the storm, well actually, two storms that will impact our weather later this week, granted in very different ways. The first will bring some widespread light snow for much of the area Thursday night, possibly impacting the Friday morning commute for some of us. The second, set to arrive the latter half of the weekend, will be a much juicier storm but more notably bring some wild temperature swings that will mean both rain and snow Saturday night into Sunday. Before the storminess develops however, we should be able to squeeze out a few more mainly dry days that will take us through the middle of the week.

Wednesday should feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, not the mostly sunny skies we’ve been treated to over the last few days but still enough sun to hopefully get your daily quota of Vitamin D.  An approaching weak cold front will spread some extra clouds, a little more of a breeze, and perhaps a passing rain or snow shower for a few of us late in the day, but it should be a mainly dry day for most with highs up around 40 degrees.

Thursday night - Friday morning snow

Thursday will begin with some sunshine but clouds will steadily increase as the day progresses and the first of our two storms approaches from the west. It will be a colder day with highs around or just above freezing, and that refreshed cold air will be enough for a round of snow overnight Thursday for much of the area. Farther south and east, especially towards the Delaware Valley and south and east of the Interstate 95 corridor, snow will mix with or even change to rain before ending early Friday morning. In these areas, a coating to an inch or two of snow is possible before any mixing or changeover, and some slick spots are still certainly possible. From about the Interstate 78 corridor on north, it’s mostly snow and two to three inches will likely be more common, with a few spots in the higher elevations perhaps picking up to four inches of snow.

Travel will be the most slick Thursday night as the steadiest light snow falls, with just a few leftover rain or snow showers for the Friday morning commute. Nevertheless, some slick spots may linger into the morning and impact the commute before clouds break for some sun, temperatures top out just above 40 degrees, and some melting promptly begins.

Weekend storm

Later Friday into most of Saturday represents the calm in between our storms, as we await the stronger and more moisture-laden storm arrive towards Saturday evening and especially the overnight. There’s probably enough cold air around for storm number two to begin as snow for most with some light accumulations the first half of Saturday night, but then we’ll see a changeover to a soaking rain later Saturday night into Sunday from south to north across most of our area.

With a storm track expected almost directly across our area, the heaviest snow will be well to our north and west across central and western Pennsylvania and upstate New York. A lot of what falls for many of us with our weekend storm may be mostly rain, but the threat for some winter weather at the start and end of this storm is certainly there.

It is at the end of this storm where things could change rather dramatically. Temperatures could spike into the 40s and possibly even 50 degrees or better for some of us Sunday morning before an arctic front moves through. Once that happens, temperatures will plummet well below freezing, perhaps dropping 20 to 30 degrees in a few hours, and a “flash freeze” may be a concern where any standing water or slush freeze solid. Winds may gust over 40 miles-per-hour later Sunday into Monday as a bitter cold arctic air mass arrives, and Monday’s temperatures may remain mired in the teens with below zero wind chills much of the day.

Be sure to keep checking the latest forecast from our meteorologists as things could certainly change in the coming days. Warm wishes for an awesome Wednesday!

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

11:08 AM

  • W 8 mph
  • -1°
  • 59%

Reading Hourly Forecast

11:07 AM

  • WSW 6 mph
  • -1°
  • 72%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 The Accuweather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 42°F 22°F
Average 36°F 19°F
Record 62°F January 16, 1995 0°F January 16, 2004

In case you missed it...

Reading Public Library receives $20,000 grant from BB&T

Reading Public Library receives $20,000 grant from BB&T

Harvey Weinstein's defense attorney plans to quit case
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein's defense attorney plans to quit case

Justin Bieber's mom thinks daughter-in-law is 'a gift'
Pattie Mallette/Instagram via CNN

Justin Bieber's mom thinks daughter-in-law is 'a gift'

West Lawn UMC to offer free meals for unpaid government workers
yenhoon/freeimages.com

West Lawn UMC to offer free meals for unpaid government workers

What the Tech? Robot luggage

What the Tech? Robot luggage

Doctor fired after giving 'potentially fatal' doses of pain meds
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Doctor fired after giving 'potentially fatal' doses of pain meds

US service members killed in ISIS-claimed attack in Syria
Google Maps

US service members killed in ISIS-claimed attack in Syria

3 DUI convictions in 5 years land driver in jail after fender bender
iStock/allanswart

3 DUI convictions in 5 years land driver in jail after fender bender

Suspicious package found at Lehigh County Courthouse
Mike Nester | for 69 News

Suspicious package found at Lehigh County Courthouse

WH economic adviser says damage to economy from shutdown is a 'little bit worse' than predicted
WLEX via CNN

WH economic adviser says damage to economy from shutdown is a 'little bit worse' than predicted

3 men arrested in shooting death of Louisiana officer
Mario Tama/Getty Images

3 men arrested in shooting death of Louisiana officer

YouTube bans dangerous pranks and challenges
CNNMoney

YouTube bans dangerous pranks and challenges

Italian town of Sambuca in Sicily sells homes for a dollar
Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Italian town of Sambuca in Sicily sells homes for a dollar

Andrew Wheeler returns to Senate for EPA confirmation hearing
Pool image via CNN

Andrew Wheeler returns to Senate for EPA confirmation hearing

Man charged in theft of gas station cash register
69 News

Man charged in theft of gas station cash register

Water main break repaired, boil water advisory in effect in Ontelaunee
Tim Ford | 69 News

Water main break repaired, boil water advisory in effect in Ontelaunee

2018 was hottest year ever recorded for planet's oceans
David McNew/Getty Images

2018 was hottest year ever recorded for planet's oceans

Killings of transgender people in US saw another high year
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Killings of transgender people in US saw another high year

$1,500 Silicon Valley studio rented out to 2 cats
KGO via CNN

$1,500 Silicon Valley studio rented out to 2 cats

Driver charged with DUI in fatal pedestrian accident in Wayne Twp.

Driver charged with DUI in fatal pedestrian accident in Wayne Twp.