Wall-to-wall sunshine Tuesday but brisk, chilly

Over the last 24 hours we tracked a cold front that moved off to our south while a wave of low pressure moved along that boundary to our south providing the region with mostly cloudy skies and even a little rain. Most of the rain occurred in the second half of the day Monday and from the Lehigh Valley on south. Once you got down south of the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 195 in New Jersey, that's where the rain was steadiest and heaviest with amounts at or a little above a tenth of an inch. Once we moved into the nighttime, the cold front pushed further to our south and the low pressure system moved offshore allowing rain to end. Skies eventually became mostly clear thanks to high pressure centered over the Great Lakes providing us with a brisk northerly breeze. That northerly breeze ushered in a drier and cooler air mass with low temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s. With the breeze factored in however, we have a very cold start Tuesday morning as wind chill values are down in the low 20s, and occasionally even upper teens in a few spots.

High pressure over the Great Lakes will move a little closer throughout Tuesday leading to ample sunshine. Being on the eastern side of the high however will mean our winds will stay out of the north providing us with some slightly below normal high temperatures. Afternoon highs Tuesday are only expected to top out in the upper 40s, but with winds staying a little gusty, it will still feel like it's down into the upper 30s to low 40s.

High pressure will build overhead for Tuesday night leading to subsiding winds and clear skies. This should be a good promoter for low temperatures to really drop off down into the low and mid 20s. With high pressure overhead for Wednesday, we should see another mostly sunny day with lighter winds compared to Tuesday and afternoon high temperatures slightly warmer back in the low 50s.

On Thursday, we really start to turn a corner with temperatures as high pressure will move off the coast giving us a south to southwesterly wind flow. This will pump in some much milder air leading to afternoon high temperatures back to around 60 degrees. While much of the daytime looks dry, a cold front will slowly approach from our north and west late in the day increasing the clouds and possibly bringing a shower or two at night. This front looks to stall out just to our north for Friday keeping mostly cloudy skies around and a slight chance for a shower, though there should be plenty of dry times. We'll need to keep an eye on the position of this front as right now it appears we'll be just far enough south of it to bask in some very warm high temperatures in the upper 60s. If the front ends up being slightly further south however, we could end up being much cooler.

Friday's stalled front looks to lift well to our north as a warm front for Saturday allowing southwest winds to really pump in some warm air. Saturday's high temperatures are expected to climb into the low 70s. It appears the daytime Saturday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but a stronger cold front is expected to track through late Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing a better chance for rain to much of the area. Temperatures will be cooling back off behind this front for Sunday into the start of next week with highs returning closer to seasonable levels in the low and mid 50s next Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great and safe Tuesday and rest of the week!