WEATHER ALERTS

Weather Forecast Discussion

A chilly and breezy to end the weekend

Big warm up in store for next week

By:

Posted: Apr 29, 2018 11:32 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2018 11:32 AM EDT

TODAY: Breezy and noticeably cooler with more clouds than sun. A brief rain/snow shower possible in northern areas. High: 54

 

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, brisk and unseasonably chilly. An isolated light rain/snow shower possible in northern areas. Low: 36

 

MONDAY: Breezy and not quite as cool, with clouds gradually giving way to some sunshine. Slight chance of scattered showers. High: 60


After a beautiful Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s, a strong cold front pushed through and (literally) rained on our parade. Daytime surface heating and very cold air aloft caused enough instability to trigger isolated thunderstorms, some of which even produced small hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours. There were still lingering showers overnight as well, and we generally saw rain totals between 0.2" and 0.5".

 

In addition to the rain, the cold front brought some much cooler air in behind it with a northwesterly flow. That is why highs today will likely be around 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, only getting into the low mid 50s for most of us.  A stiff northwest breeze of 15-25 mph will have it feeling even colder than that, so make sure to bundle up if you are planning on being outside today. We will see more clouds than sunshine today, and a few very spotty, light showers cannot be ruled out, but most of the area should remain dry. Tonight will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s, but not below freezing.  

 

Monday will be a transition day of sorts, with the very cold upper level air retreating into New England, and a ridge of warmer air beginning to move in. Monday will be similar in nature to Sunday being breezy and chilly, but high temperatures will begin to moderate climbing back to near 60 by the afternoon. There is again a slight chance of a few isolated light showers, especially in the northern and eastern-most parts of the viewing region, but most of us will just see a mix of clouds and sunshine. In the higher elevations, the possibility of even a few flakes falling early in the day cannot be ruled out due to the very cold air aloft.

 

Tuesday is finally when our summer-like surge sets in, so get out your shorts and sunglasses!  A strong ridge of warm air aloft will move in from the west, allowing for high pressure to dominate at the surface with a warm southerly flow. This will lead to well above average temperatures for the rest of the week with plenty of summer-like sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s by Tuesday, which is about ten degrees above normal for May 1st. After Tuesday, temperatures will be off to the races for the rest of the week, with 80s likely each day. The warmest day will likely be Thursday with a warm front well to the north in New York State, and a cold front well to the west, over the Ohio Valley. By Friday, the cold front will be approaching the area, but we will still climb into the 80s once again.

 

By next weekend, temperatures will return to near normal for early May, with mid 60s to low 70s expected after the cold front passes late Friday or early Saturday.  The cold front will likely trigger some showers and thunderstorms, but it is a little too soon know its exact timing. Right now, the most likely timeframe for the frontal passage is late Friday or early Saturday.

 

Have a fantastic rest of your weekend!

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

02:41 PM

  • WNW 15 mph
  • 11°
  • 49%

Reading Hourly Forecast

02:42 PM

  • NW 15 mph
  • 10°
  • 59%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

WEATHER ALERTS

Regional Radar Image

 The Accuweather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 54°F 36°F
Average 65°F 42°F
Record 86°F April 29, 1974 30°F April 29, 1949

In case you missed it...

Migrant caravan to reach US-Mexico border Sunday
John Moore/Getty Images

Migrant caravan to reach US-Mexico border Sunday

Moravian College to take ownership of Moravian Book Shop

Moravian College to take ownership of Moravian Book Shop

Pompeo criticizes Iran nuclear deal at Saudi meeting
POOL via CNN

Pompeo criticizes Iran nuclear deal at Saudi meeting

NYT editorial board to Justice Kennedy: 'Please don't go'
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

NYT editorial board to Justice Kennedy: 'Please don't go'

Michelle Wolf roasts White House at correspondents' dinner
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Netflix

Michelle Wolf roasts White House at correspondents' dinner

Bern Township celebrates National Kite Month with festival

Bern Township celebrates National Kite Month with festival

Mural competition kicks off in Allentown

Mural competition kicks off in Allentown

Expect delays on I-78 near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border for bridge rehabilitation project
69 News

Expect delays on I-78 near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border for bridge rehabilitation project

Arts Academy Charter Middle School students host Spring Showcase

Arts Academy Charter Middle School students host Spring Showcase

12th annual Cops and Kids celebration held in Bethlehem

12th annual Cops and Kids celebration held in Bethlehem

First Pet Drive held in honor of Berks County teen killed in car crash

First Pet Drive held in honor of Berks County teen killed in car crash

Police investigate deadly crash in North Whitehall Twp.

Police investigate deadly crash in North Whitehall Twp.

26 restaurants compete in annual chili cook off in South Bethlehem

26 restaurants compete in annual chili cook off in South Bethlehem

Day of National Planned Parenthood protests includes rally in Reading

Day of National Planned Parenthood protests includes rally in Reading

Firefighters douse garage fire in Union Township
FreeImages.com/D D

Firefighters douse garage fire in Union Township

Memorial service held for

Memorial service held for "Schoolhouse Rock" music director Bob Dorough

Rescuers free woman after kayak tips in Schuylkill River

Rescuers free woman after kayak tips in Schuylkill River

Massive manhunt over for man accused of killing deputy

Massive manhunt over for man accused of killing deputy

Golf course calls police on black women playing 'golf too slow'
WPMT/Sandra Thompson via CNN

Golf course calls police on black women playing 'golf too slow'

North Korea will close nuclear test site in May, South says
Korea Summit Press Pool2/Getty Images

North Korea will close nuclear test site in May, South says