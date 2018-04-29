A chilly and breezy to end the weekend

69 News

TODAY: Breezy and noticeably cooler with more clouds than sun. A brief rain/snow shower possible in northern areas. High: 54

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, brisk and unseasonably chilly. An isolated light rain/snow shower possible in northern areas. Low: 36

MONDAY: Breezy and not quite as cool, with clouds gradually giving way to some sunshine. Slight chance of scattered showers. High: 60



After a beautiful Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s, a strong cold front pushed through and (literally) rained on our parade. Daytime surface heating and very cold air aloft caused enough instability to trigger isolated thunderstorms, some of which even produced small hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours. There were still lingering showers overnight as well, and we generally saw rain totals between 0.2" and 0.5".

In addition to the rain, the cold front brought some much cooler air in behind it with a northwesterly flow. That is why highs today will likely be around 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, only getting into the low mid 50s for most of us. A stiff northwest breeze of 15-25 mph will have it feeling even colder than that, so make sure to bundle up if you are planning on being outside today. We will see more clouds than sunshine today, and a few very spotty, light showers cannot be ruled out, but most of the area should remain dry. Tonight will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s, but not below freezing.

Monday will be a transition day of sorts, with the very cold upper level air retreating into New England, and a ridge of warmer air beginning to move in. Monday will be similar in nature to Sunday being breezy and chilly, but high temperatures will begin to moderate climbing back to near 60 by the afternoon. There is again a slight chance of a few isolated light showers, especially in the northern and eastern-most parts of the viewing region, but most of us will just see a mix of clouds and sunshine. In the higher elevations, the possibility of even a few flakes falling early in the day cannot be ruled out due to the very cold air aloft.

Tuesday is finally when our summer-like surge sets in, so get out your shorts and sunglasses! A strong ridge of warm air aloft will move in from the west, allowing for high pressure to dominate at the surface with a warm southerly flow. This will lead to well above average temperatures for the rest of the week with plenty of summer-like sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s by Tuesday, which is about ten degrees above normal for May 1st. After Tuesday, temperatures will be off to the races for the rest of the week, with 80s likely each day. The warmest day will likely be Thursday with a warm front well to the north in New York State, and a cold front well to the west, over the Ohio Valley. By Friday, the cold front will be approaching the area, but we will still climb into the 80s once again.

By next weekend, temperatures will return to near normal for early May, with mid 60s to low 70s expected after the cold front passes late Friday or early Saturday. The cold front will likely trigger some showers and thunderstorms, but it is a little too soon know its exact timing. Right now, the most likely timeframe for the frontal passage is late Friday or early Saturday.

Have a fantastic rest of your weekend!