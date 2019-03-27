Weather Forecast Discussion

A cold start today but abundant sunshine again with a more seasonable afternoon

Very warm by week's end into the start of the week

By:

Posted: Mar 27, 2019 04:28 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2019 04:28 AM EDT

TODAY: Plenty of sun. High: 53

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 26

THURSDAY: Sunshine giving way to clouds with a milder and breezy afternoon. There might be a shower late in the day and at night: High: 59 Low: 45 

Tuesday certainly looked like a beautiful day to be out and about as we saw plenty of blue sky with hardly a cloud in sight. This was a deceptive look however as afternoon high temperatures only topped out in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, which is only a few degrees below normal for this time of the year, but with the breeze factored in, it felt more like it was in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A large area of high pressure centered over the Great Lakes has been dominating our weather and will continue to do so for the next several days. The high moved eastward and sat right atop the region last night keeping ample clear sky going with diminishing winds. This was a great promoter for low temperatures to crash into the mid 20s for many locations and even some isolated low 20s. While our Wednesday is starting very cold, we can expect a slightly more tolerable afternoon to be out and about as high pressure will remain overhead making for lighter winds compared to Tuesday, abundant sunshine again, and afternoon high temperatures closer to normal in the low 50s with perhaps even a couple mid 50s showing up.

High pressure will start to move off the coast Wednesday night but will still have a very broad influence stretching back across our region keeping skies mainly clear and winds light. We should once again see overnight low temperatures dip down into the mid 20s.

High pressure will move further off the coast for Thursday, and with a clockwise flow of air around it, our winds will change to a southerly direction. This will pump in some much milder air helping to raise afternoon high temperatures into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The day will likely start with mainly clear skies, but clouds should increase a bit during the afternoon as a cold front slowly moves in from our north and west. While much of our daytime Thursday looks dry, the aforementioned front may bring a shower or two very late in the day and at night, primarily for areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
Temperatures only keep climbing for Friday as warm air continues to build in on a persistent south and southwesterly wind flow. The aforementioned cold front Thursday night will stall just to our north Friday making for mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a shower or two, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Even with mostly cloudy skies Friday, afternoon high temperatures still look to reach the mid 60s.

Friday's stalled front looks to lift well to our north as a warm front for Saturday allowing southwest winds to really pump in some warm air. Saturday's high temperatures are expected to climb into the low 70s. It appears the daytime Saturday will be dry with a mix of clouds and some sun, but a stronger cold front is expected to track through late Saturday night into Sunday bringing a better chance for showers to much of the area with perhaps even a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures Sunday will turn cooler dropping back to around 60 degrees. Even cooler air will build in for Monday as high temperatures drop back into the mid and upper 40s. Tuesday features a quick rebound in temperatures back closer to seasonable levels in the mid 50s. Fortunately it doesn't look to breezy with this cool down, and we should see plenty of sunshine again as high pressure builds into the region.

Have a great and safe Wednesday and rest of the week!

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 53°F 26°F
Average 53°F 32°F
Record 83°F March 27, 1998 15°F March 27, 2001

