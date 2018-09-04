A likely September heat wave should continue through Thursday

69 News

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low : 70

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with record-challenging heat and humidity. Just the slight chance of a stray t-storm. High: 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear, very warm and sticky. Low: 73



***HEAT ADVISORY FOR BERKS, LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, WARREN, AND HUNTERDON COUNTIES THROUGH THIS EVENING***

***HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FARTHER SOUTHEAST THROUGH THE DELAWARE VALLEY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING***



Labor Day weekend may mark the “unofficial end” to the summer season, but early September can still feel quite summery weather-wise, especially over the last three years. Every September from 2015 through 2017 saw at least one heat wave in the Lehigh Valley, and this year should follow suit as highs soared above 90 degrees both Labor Day and again today. That means we’ll need one more 90-degree day to notch both our fourth heat wave of this summer and our fourth straight September with a heat wave, and the forecast calls for not one but two more days with highs above 90 degrees during this sultry September stretch. Thereafter, relief arrives later this week and especially by the weekend as much cooler air settles in for Saturday and Sunday, when high temperatures are forecast to only reach the low to mid 70s. Until then, the heat is on.

The next few nights look mostly clear and will remain quite warm and muggy, with lows staying on the plus side of 70 degrees and well above our average early September low which is actually in the upper 50s. Daytime highs the next few days will likewise remain well above our average high for this time of year, which is in the upper 70s. With mostly sunny skies tomorrow and partly sunny skies on Thursday, highs are expected to surge past 90 degrees each afternoon, possibly challenging the record high of 92 degrees in Allentown on Wednesday, last set in 1983.

Outside of just the slight chance of a stray thunderstorm on Wednesday, our hump day remains mainly dry for most of us, with thunderstorm chances rising a bit on Thursday as a cold front slowly sinks south in our direction from the north and west. The high humidity remains in place ahead of our cold front, which means that it will likely feel a bit hotter than what your backyard thermometer will be reading. Thursday’s record high in the Lehigh Valley is 96 degrees, also set in 1983, and is most likely safe, although we’ll only be three or four degrees shy of that mark.

With our cold front settling to our south by Friday, winds shift from the north and northeast as a cool area of Canadian high pressure builds in from the north. The key factor into determining just how wet or dry the end of the week and the weekend will be will depend on how much of an influence and drier push that high can exert. A bigger southward push from our high will likely mean a drier and somewhat brighter weekend forecast, while less of a push would spell more clouds and at least a few showers. Either way, highs will likely only be in the low to mid 70s both weekend days, and the likely weekend rule of thumb will be for more sunshine the farther north you travel and more clouds and higher shower chance the farther south you are this weekend. Rain chances are highest south of the mainline PA Turnpike (I-76) and lowest north of Interstate 78, at least the way things look right now.

The tropics are certainly heating up, but there’s nothing unusual about that as early September is traditionally the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Gordon is trekking northwest towards the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast, where it will make landfall possibly as a minimal hurricane on Wednesday. The remnant rains from Gordon will travel northwest and then north through the central part of the country later this week, posing no immediate threat to us on that track. Farther out in the ocean, Hurricane Florence and a tropical wave that is likely to become a tropical system (Helene) later this week pose no immediate threat to land, but will be watched over the next week as they spin over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Have a great night, and get ready to sweat at least a few more days!

