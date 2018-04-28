A milder Saturday with some sun but a few late day showers

69 News

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog forming. A lingering shower possible. Low: 44

SATURDAY: Patchy fog early; otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds with a late-afternoon shower or t-storm. High: 70

SATURDAY NIGHT: A lingering evening shower, then turning out partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 42



Well it wasn’t a washout, but it wasn’t a nice way to end the work and school week either with some periods of rain throughout the first half of the day on Friday followed by some patchy drizzle through the afternoon. Accompanying the wet weather were abundant clouds and cooler temperatures, with highs mired in the 50s for most of us on Friday. The good news is that we’ll get the wettest weather out of here in time for the weekend, which currently looks mostly (but not entirely) dry. The better news is that an impressive warming trend still appears to be on track next week to start the month of May. Perhaps the only bad news is that the warmest and sunniest weather won’t coincide with the weekend but rather the middle of next week.

While an isolated shower is still possible overnight, some breaks in the clouds are expected to develop as the night gets underway. Given the wet ground and partial clearing, some patchy fog should develop after midnight as lows drop into the mid 40s, which is seasonably cool for late April.

Saturday will be the milder of the two weekend days, but also the day that will present a chance of a few rain showers or even a rumble of thunder, although admittedly most of the day will remain dry. Expect some patchy fog and low clouds early in the day to give way to at least partly sunny skies, which will in turn give way to more clouds and a few scattered showers late in the day, likely crossing the area from west to east during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Any rain will be scattered and likely only enough to wet the ground, although an isolated heavier downpour is possible in a few spots as is a brief thundershower. The showers will be ahead of a weak cold front that won’t have much moisture to work with, but will have a brief but notable shot of cooler air behind it that we will certainly feel come Sunday. Before that cool shot arrives, Saturday should be a seasonably mild day with highs likely around 70, give or take a few degrees.

Sunday will have the look and feel of many of our early spring days through March and April, in that it will be unseasonably cool with a brisk breeze that will take an already cool day and add an extra chill. Weather-wise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, probably with more sun in the morning and more clouds bubbling up in the afternoon, a product of some very chilly air higher up in the atmosphere. While a rain or even a snow shower can’t be ruled out, mostly in the Poconos, Sunday should be a dry day for most of us, although it won’t feel too much like late April should.

The cool air mass will linger on Monday, but temperatures won’t be quite as chilly and the winds won’t be quite as brisk as what we experienced on Sunday. Partly sunny skies should be the rule to start the new work week, as temperatures inch back up into the low 60s for most of us. While the slight chance of a shower will linger in the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey like on Sunday, most of us should escape with a dry day to wrap up April. Then we look ahead to the highly anticipated warming trend to start the month of May.

That warm up begins on Tuesday, as winds shift from the chilly northwest direction to a warmer west and then southwest one. As a result, highs will bounce back more than ten degrees warmer than Monday, and soar into the mid 70s, assisted by mostly sunny skies as a large area of high pressure becomes anchored along the East Coast. We’ll keep the sunshine through the middle of the week, all the while warming up a bit more each day. By Wednesday, highs should sneak past 80 degrees, and we should manage three straight 80-something-degree days to wrap up the week. Thursday is the likely candidate to be the warmest day, with afternoon highs possibly as warm as the mid 80s. A late week cold front will approach from the north and west sometime later Friday, bringing with it a chance of some showers and thunderstorms. Once that front slides through the area and off the coast, our summer preview will likely come to an end as temperatures return closer to seasonable levels by next weekend.

Have a great weekend!

