Weather Forecast Discussion

A rainy and milder start to the holiday weekend on Saturday

Some light rain and snow on Christmas Eve night

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 04:31 PM EST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 09:53 PM EST

TONIGHT:  Cloudy with intermittent rain and drizzle.  Patchy fog late.  Low: 38 

SATURDAY:  Areas of fog with occasional rain.  Rather mild.  High: 50    

SATURDAY NIGHT:  A little leftover rain early in the evening, then becoming breezy with clouds breaking overnight.  Low:  31

The first full day of winter on Friday was a cloudy but mostly dry one, except for a few areas of patchy drizzle. Despite the abundant clouds, temperatures inched up a few degrees in most spots compared to Thursday. The warming trend will be much more evident by Saturday as highs are near or eclipse 50 degrees across much of the area, but the warmth will come with a price as periods of rain will make for a wet start to the holiday weekend. 

For tonight, a southeast wind will continue to pump in mild air as a warm front lifts off to our north. At the same time, a cold front will start to get closer from our west. Clouds will continue to lower and thicken as intermittent rain overspreads the region from southwest to northeast. Some patchy fog will also be present, especially as the hours approach daybreak. With this increase in moisture, plenty of clouds, and a south wind, it should be a fairly mild night with several spots not getting below 40 degrees for lows.
 
The cold front advances from west to east across Pennsylvania as we work through Saturday with a wave of low pressure riding northward along the boundary. This puts us on the mild side of things with a continued south to southwest wind flow so look for high temperatures to climb to the 50-degree mark or slightly higher. We will see periods of rain for much of the day but there certainly could be times where it’s not raining. Areas of fog will also be possible. Rainfall totals right now look to be anywhere from 0.5” to 1.0". The cold front will move off the coast by Saturday night allowing the rain to come to an end and skies to slowly clear.
 
Christmas Eve Day on Sunday is looking mainly dry during the day as a west to northwest breeze ushers in drier air behind the cold front. Colder air will also slowly return to the region so expect a little sunshine with high temperatures falling back into the low and mid-40s. It continues to look like an area of low pressure will form off the Delmarva Peninsula Sunday night and race northeastward as we go into Christmas Day Monday. While this setup will likely favor eastern Upstate New York into parts of New England for more snow, it still looks like a good bet many of us here in eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey could at least see a coating to perhaps as high as 1” of snow overnight Sunday into early Christmas Day morning. There’s even a reasonable potential the Poconos, the Slate Belt, and northwestern New Jersey could see as much as 1" to 3" of snow. Temperatures may be a bit of an issue, however, for this to be all snow, so it’s certainly possible some rain will mix with the snow, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley. While this will likely not be a significant storm system for us, it would still be a welcome sight for those snow fans hoping for a white Christmas.
 
The aforementioned coastal storm will exit the region as we work through Christmas Day Monday. This will allow a northwest wind to kick up gusting into the 30s and usher in cold and dry air. Skies will clear for Christmas Day, but high temperatures for many will be stuck in the 30s with wind chill values down in the teens and 20s.
 
The cold then looks to stick around for all of next week with highs struggling to even get to freezing and overnight lows down in the teens. The weather looks pretty quiet through Thursday courtesy of strong Canadian high pressure. A fairly strong storm system could impact the region by the end of next week into the following weekend and this one certainly could bring us a decent round of wintry weather, but that is long ways off right now so many changes are still possible. Stay tuned!

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

04:52 PM

  • NW 7 mph
  • 90%

Reading Hourly Forecast

04:54 PM

  • WNW 14 mph
  • 10°
  • 100%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 52°F 31°F
Average 38°F 22°F
Record 64°F December 23, 1990 -3°F December 23, 1960

In case you missed it...

Police locate missing Berks County man
69 News

Police locate missing Berks County man

Celebrate Festivus in 5 easy steps
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for hulu

Celebrate Festivus in 5 easy steps

Bruce McCandless, former astronaut, dies at 80
NASA via CNN

Bruce McCandless, former astronaut, dies at 80

New Jersey woman indicted for assaulting police officer
69 News

New Jersey woman indicted for assaulting police officer

Tropical Storm Tembin leaves dozens dead in the Philippines
Josep Deveza/AFP/Getty Images via CNN

Tropical Storm Tembin leaves dozens dead in the Philippines

Aardvark killed, meerkats missing as fire shuts London Zoo
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Aardvark killed, meerkats missing as fire shuts London Zoo

SpaceX launch leaves ghostly glowing trail in the sky
KPHO via CNN

SpaceX launch leaves ghostly glowing trail in the sky

More than 100 million Americans to travel over holidays
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

More than 100 million Americans to travel over holidays

London's Big Ben bell chimes again after restoration
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

London's Big Ben bell chimes again after restoration

History's Headlines: Christmas in a world at war
69 News

History's Headlines: Christmas in a world at war

UK royal apologizes for 'racist' brooch at palace lunch with Markle
Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

UK royal apologizes for 'racist' brooch at palace lunch with Markle

Whitehall High School Chorale performs Christmas carols

Whitehall High School Chorale performs Christmas carols

Spirit of Giving: Camel's Hump Farm

Spirit of Giving: Camel's Hump Farm

Last-minute gift ideas at Lehigh Valley Mall

Last-minute gift ideas at Lehigh Valley Mall

Young patients receive gift to help pass time in hospital
69 News

Young patients receive gift to help pass time in hospital

Police: Suspect in Bethlehem Twp. standoff is dead

Police: Suspect in Bethlehem Twp. standoff is dead

What to do if you think Apple's slowing down your phone
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

What to do if you think Apple's slowing down your phone

Renovations planned at ADAPPT halfway house in Reading

Renovations planned at ADAPPT halfway house in Reading

Ghost ships: Bodies and boats unsettle Japanese community
Ivan Watson/CNN

Ghost ships: Bodies and boats unsettle Japanese community

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski apologizes for remarks about Mark Halperin victims
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Americares

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski apologizes for remarks about Mark Halperin victims