A rainy and milder start to the holiday weekend on Saturday

69 News

TONIGHT: Cloudy with intermittent rain and drizzle. Patchy fog late. Low: 38

SATURDAY: Areas of fog with occasional rain. Rather mild. High: 50

SATURDAY NIGHT: A little leftover rain early in the evening, then becoming breezy with clouds breaking overnight. Low: 31

The first full day of winter on Friday was a cloudy but mostly dry one, except for a few areas of patchy drizzle. Despite the abundant clouds, temperatures inched up a few degrees in most spots compared to Thursday. The warming trend will be much more evident by Saturday as highs are near or eclipse 50 degrees across much of the area, but the warmth will come with a price as periods of rain will make for a wet start to the holiday weekend.

For tonight, a southeast wind will continue to pump in mild air as a warm front lifts off to our north. At the same time, a cold front will start to get closer from our west. Clouds will continue to lower and thicken as intermittent rain overspreads the region from southwest to northeast. Some patchy fog will also be present, especially as the hours approach daybreak. With this increase in moisture, plenty of clouds, and a south wind, it should be a fairly mild night with several spots not getting below 40 degrees for lows.



The cold front advances from west to east across Pennsylvania as we work through Saturday with a wave of low pressure riding northward along the boundary. This puts us on the mild side of things with a continued south to southwest wind flow so look for high temperatures to climb to the 50-degree mark or slightly higher. We will see periods of rain for much of the day but there certainly could be times where it’s not raining. Areas of fog will also be possible. Rainfall totals right now look to be anywhere from 0.5” to 1.0". The cold front will move off the coast by Saturday night allowing the rain to come to an end and skies to slowly clear.



Christmas Eve Day on Sunday is looking mainly dry during the day as a west to northwest breeze ushers in drier air behind the cold front. Colder air will also slowly return to the region so expect a little sunshine with high temperatures falling back into the low and mid-40s. It continues to look like an area of low pressure will form off the Delmarva Peninsula Sunday night and race northeastward as we go into Christmas Day Monday. While this setup will likely favor eastern Upstate New York into parts of New England for more snow, it still looks like a good bet many of us here in eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey could at least see a coating to perhaps as high as 1” of snow overnight Sunday into early Christmas Day morning. There’s even a reasonable potential the Poconos, the Slate Belt, and northwestern New Jersey could see as much as 1" to 3" of snow. Temperatures may be a bit of an issue, however, for this to be all snow, so it’s certainly possible some rain will mix with the snow, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley. While this will likely not be a significant storm system for us, it would still be a welcome sight for those snow fans hoping for a white Christmas.



The aforementioned coastal storm will exit the region as we work through Christmas Day Monday. This will allow a northwest wind to kick up gusting into the 30s and usher in cold and dry air. Skies will clear for Christmas Day, but high temperatures for many will be stuck in the 30s with wind chill values down in the teens and 20s.



The cold then looks to stick around for all of next week with highs struggling to even get to freezing and overnight lows down in the teens. The weather looks pretty quiet through Thursday courtesy of strong Canadian high pressure. A fairly strong storm system could impact the region by the end of next week into the following weekend and this one certainly could bring us a decent round of wintry weather, but that is long ways off right now so many changes are still possible. Stay tuned!