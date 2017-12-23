A rainy but mild start to the holiday weekend

69 News

TODAY: Cloudy but mild with occasional rain and fog. High: 52

TONIGHT A leftover shower in spots early this evening; otherwise, becoming clear to partly cloudy. Watch for icy spots. Low: 31

SUNDAY: Clouds and limited sun. Snow at night, accumulating 1 to 3 inches north, a coating to 1 inch south. Rain may mix in closer to Philly. High: 42 Low: 30

Don’t let today’s rain dampen your holiday spirit, as the weekend gets colder and for some a little whiter as it progresses. But for our Saturday, the theme is mild, foggy, and wet.

The holiday weekend has arrived, and with it some unsettled weather as a pair of storms which will bring everything from a 50-something-degree rain on Saturday to a little last second snow on Christmas Eve that may give some of those dreaming of a white Christmas some hope. While neither storm will be a major or disruptive one, the weather will likely impact your holiday plans, whether it be last minute shopping or perhaps holiday travel as well. Once we get to Christmas, cold will be king as some arctic air settles in for an extended stay right through the end of 2017.

Saturday will be the warmer and wetter day of the holiday weekend, as low pressure rides along a front that will still lie to our west to start the weekend. That places us squarely on the warmer side of the front, which means it’s an easy call and all rain on Saturday. It’s easy to see why as high temperatures likely surpass 50 degrees across much of the area, and may even flirt with 60 towards the I-95 corridor. Even the Poconos climb into the 40s, so no snow, sleet, or ice will factor in even in the higher elevations. Instead, it’s an occasional light to moderate rain through much of the day with some patchy fog thrown in for good measure. A half inch to one inch of rain is possible and will lead to a soggy Saturday for many.

Rain will taper to just a few showers by Saturday evening as that front to our west slides through, sweeping the rain and the warmth away. Skies will gradually clear overnight and some colder air begins to seep in as lows drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. While no widespread icing concerns exist, there could be a few slick spots where there is leftover water from today’s rain as temperatures drop just below freezing after midnight.

Those with last minute shopping plans on Christmas Eve Day on Sunday won’t be punished for their procrastinating, as we’ll see a dry interlude between our two weather makers. Expect plenty of clouds, but some sunshine should mix in from time to time. It will also be a much cooler day with highs in the low 40s, although the genuinely cold air awaits us starting around Christmas Day. Clouds will begin to thicken again towards Christmas Eve, the first signs of the second weather maker we’ll have to contend with this weekend.

Depending on your point of view, we’ll either see some well-timed light snow Christmas Eve to help the last second white Christmas chances for some, or some poorly timed light rain and snow to complicate travel Sunday night. Our second system is not a major one and is also fairly fast-moving, so rain and snow should be mostly light as a result. Mostly snow is expected from Berks County and the Lehigh Valley through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, with a mix of rain and snow or just rain points south and east towards the Delaware Valley, the I-95 corridor, and central and southern New Jersey. The steadiest precipitation will begin before midnight and end before sunrise, limiting accumulations due to the fast movement of the disturbance. However, 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible north of the I-78 corridor, especially through the Poconos, Slate Belt, and the northern third of New Jersey. A coating to an inch of snow is possible south of the Lehigh Valley to around the Delaware Valley, with little to no accumulation points south and east from there. Travels later Christmas Eve will likely be a little slick, especially if those travels take you farther north.

We should be flake-free by Christmas morning as any clouds give way to increasing sunshine on Christmas Day, which also looks rather windy and cold. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s, but with a blustery west to northwest wind that may gust over 30 miles-per-hour, wind chills will remain below freezing throughout the day. Temperatures drop into the teens Christmas night, as they likely will do each and every night for the rest of the week as arctic air settles in.

The cold will be king after Christmas, possibly right through the New Year. Highs could remain below freezing starting Wednesday and lasting through New Year’s weekend, with lows close to 10 to 15 degrees at night. While most of the week looks dry, there is the potential for a more sizable storm somewhere off the East Coast by Friday or Saturday. The details are still sketchy, but with cold air in place, there would be an opportunity for some snow depending on the ultimate track and evolution of this system. Stay tuned!