A soaking rain overnight into early Tuesday then a drier but colder Wednesday

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain arriving with some localized flooding possible overnight. A wintry mix at the start is possible in the Poconos. Low: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain ending early, then becoming breezy in the afternoon. High: 51

TUESDAY NIGHT: Brisk and colder with clouds breaking. Low: 28



The new week certainly got off to a cold start early Monday morning, with widespread 20-something-degree temperatures greeting you on your way to work and school this morning, the coldest one of the fall so far. While the day began with some sunshine, clouds gradually increased and thickened as the day progressed, ahead of the next round in a seemingly endless line of soaking rains. The round-du-jour will arrive tonight, and it will be a rather chilly rain as lows drop into the upper 30s. There could be some wet snow or a wintry mix at the onset, mostly in the Poconos for the first half of tonight, but most of what falls will be wet and not white. Another storm later this week could be more complicated with some longer lasting mix of winter weather that could have more of an impact, so you can probably infer that the main themes of our weather pattern going forward this week will be chilly and unsettled.

Tonight’s rain will provide another decent soaking, with a half-inch to an inch of rain likely across much of the area and the bulk of the rain falling overnight but lingering into the Tuesday morning commute. Rain will end from southwest to northeast across Pennsylvania and New Jersey by mid to late morning on Tuesday, but skies will remain mostly cloudy and northwest winds will ramp up as storm number one departs. Those blustery northwest winds will eventually usher in our next shot of cold air, the one that will make for some potentially interesting (or in other words sloppy) weather on Thursday. Highs will inch up past 50 degrees on Tuesday before the cold air can become established, which will take place Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Wednesday will serve as the calm in between storms, and should be a brisk and cold but also a brighter day with partly sunny skies. Despite the sunshine, highs will struggle to do much better than 40 degrees, and a brisk breeze will make an already chilly December-like day feel that much colder. Then all eyes focus on Thursday, which doesn’t look to be a major winter storm but likely our first winter weather event for parts of the area with at least the possibility of some light snow and ice accumulations, more likely the farther north and west you go.

Timing-wise, the second storm of the week should arrive around midday Thursday then continue through the overnight and into Friday morning. The highest threat for winter weather will come on the front end of the event with the cold air in place, with a changeover to rain likely working from south to north as the cold air is dislodged and some less cold ocean air works its way farther inland. It’s still too early for specifics, but as of right now it looks like a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will develop with some light snow and ice accumulations possible, with the highest chances in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey and chances diminishing the farther south you travel. Highs on Thursday will only be in the 30s and with brisk winds, expect a raw and damp day with the possibility of some winter weather implications points north. Any mix should changeover to a cold rain by Thursday night and last into Friday morning before ending, although parts of the Poconos could be dealing with a wintry mix for much of the event. With the forecast uncertainties, be sure to check back to future forecasts when some of the blanks can be filled in.

Another shot of cold and windy weather will arrive over the weekend, as Sunday could be another day when highs struggle to reach 40 degrees. Both weekend days should feature partly sunny skies with some primarily Pocono flurries or snow showers possible, but much of the time will be dry.

Have a great week!