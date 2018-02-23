WEATHER ALERT

Weather Forecast Discussion

Another cloudy, chilly, and wet day expected on Friday

Milder but still unsettled over the weekend

By:

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 07:31 PM EST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 09:25 PM EST

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SCHUYLKILL COUNTY UNTIL NOON FRIDAY***

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PIKE AND LUZERNE COUNTIES FROM 7AM TO 7PM FRIDAY***


What a difference a day makes! From summer-like sun and record warmth on Wednesday to a damp, dreary, and much cooler day on Thursday, our weather has undergone dramatic changes over the last 24 hours. The unseasonably warm 80-degree sunshine was replaced by a chilly 40-degree on again, off again rain and drizzle through much of the day today. And the rain is the first of several rounds of unsettled and wet weather that will work through the area between now and the end of the weekend. It’s not until early next week that some appreciable sunshine will return to our skies, so clouds and rain chances will be fixtures in the daily forecast for the next three days. However, no one day will be a washout, and there will be some drier intervals.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with spotty drizzle, some icing in northern areas. More rain towards dawn points south. Low: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy and still chilly with occasional rain and drizzle. Slick spots for a while in the morning to the north.  High: 42

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy; a little leftover rain and drizzle, mainly early. Low: 39

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CARBON, MONROE, AND SUSSEX COUNTIES FROM 7AM TO 1PM FRIDAY***

That first round of rain is departing this evening, leaving us with mainly dry albeit still cloudy weather for the overnight. There still could be some patchy drizzle and perhaps a few slick spots towards the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey where temperatures hover around or just below freezing. For most of us, lows will drop into the mid 30s, making for a  chilly night but with roads just remaining wet, not icy. Expect cloudy skies to persist, as they will through most of the next three days. The next round of rain will be knocking on our doorstep from the southwest towards dawn.

Round two of wet weather arrives on Friday with some occasional rain and drizzle. With temperatures near freezing from Schuylkill County through the Poconos and Sussex County in New Jersey during the morning, some freezing rain or freezing drizzle could lead to some icy roads, so winter weather advisories are in effect through the first part of Friday for these aforementioned areas. For everyone else, it’s some periodic plain rain with high temperatures in the low 40s by afternoon, making for another gray and gloomy day. This next round of wet weather should slide east and out to sea Friday night, with  lingering evening rain and drizzle likely tapering off for most of the night. With temperatures remaining above freezing Friday night, no additional icing issues are expected for anyone.

The weekend may begin with a lull early Saturday with mostly dry weather under mostly cloudy skies, not to mention milder temperatures as highs bounce back up into the low to mid 50s each weekend afternoon. A third and hopefully final round of rain will approach during the afternoon and evening, with the steadiest rain expected overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. No one rain event during this stretch should produce any heavy rain or flooding, but if you add up the three rounds, rainfall totals will likely range from one to two inches across most of the area, with locally higher amounts for some. Things could dry out late Sunday with perhaps even some late day brightening, a sign of things to come early next week.

Monday through Wednesday should feature a dry and pleasant stretch of weather to wrap up February with partly to mostly sunny skies each day. We’ll welcome the sunshine back to our skies after a long absence, and temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 50s each afternoon, still rather mild for late winter considering our average high temperature is only in the low 40s. Monday will be a little breezy, with lighter winds expected by the middle of the week as high pressure builds in.

While February ends on a quiet note, March could begin with a colder and stormier pattern, at least if some longer range indications are correct.  Despite the recent warmth and fairly mild stretch of weather ahead for the next seven days, early March could still bring the chance of some snow, so we may not be quite done with winter just yet.  

