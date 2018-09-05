Another hot and humid day Thursday with greater chances for t-storms

69 News

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, very warm and sticky, an evening shower or t-storm in spots. Low : 73

THURSDAY: Hot and humid with some sun followed by clouds. A t-storm in spots in the afternoon and at night. High: 90

THURSDAY NIGHT: Warm and humid with a shower or t-storm mainly early. Low: 70

***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, BERKS, MONTGOMERY, BUCKS, CHESTER, DELAWARE, PHILADELPHIA, SUSSEX, WARREN, HUNTERDON, MERCER, BURLINGTON, CAMDEN, GLOUCESTER, AND NEW CASTLE COUNTIES UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING***

***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LANCASTER COUNTY UNTIL THIS EVENING***

Wednesday marked our 4th official heat wave of 2018 as many locations had high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. This made it 3 consecutive days at or above 90 degrees and it's not entirely out of the question we tack another 90 degree day on to this heat wave tomorrow. To go along with that, several locations set new record highs today including Allentown which beat the old record of 92 degrees set back in 1983, Mount Pocono tied their record of 85 degrees set back in 1983, and Philadelphia beat their old record of 92 degrees set back in 1985. It was a rain-free day for many locations with a fair amount of sunshine, but we did see some isolated showers and t-storms fire up this afternoon, mainly in areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley.

We may still see an isolated shower or t-storm early on tonight, but in general after the sun goes down, anything that is out there should fizzle. Mainly clear skies otherwise can be expected overnight with very warm and muggy conditions and low temperatures only in the low 70s.

Strong high pressure at both the surface and aloft has been centered right atop the region for the last several days. This has been leading to the unseasonably hot and humid conditions and some of this heat and humidity looks to linger into Thursday. The ridge of high pressure atop the region looks to slowly break down as a cold front moves in from our north and west. As the front clashes with the hot and humid air mass in place, scattered showers and t-storms are expected mainly during the afternoon and evening. While an organized severe weather outbreak is not aniticpated at this time, an isolated t-storm with damaging wind gusts and large hail can't be completely ruled out. A few torrential downpours are also possible. Before the showers and t-storm set in Thursday, we will likely see high temperatures get back to the 90 degree mark. With the humidity factored in, heat index values are once again expected to be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, and hence the National Weather Service has extended the heat advisory until Thursday evening for the Lehigh Valley, Berks, southeastern PA, much of New Jersey, and northern Delaware.

The cold front that moves through Thursday will stall to our south for Friday as our winds change direction to the north and northeast. This will bring in cooler and slightly less humid air for Friday which will bring our stretch of unseasonably hot days to an end. Friday is expected to be a more seasonable day as high temperatures return to around 80 degrees. With the front to our south staying close enough, we still anticipate fairly cloudy skies and even some showers or a rumble of thunder around, especially for areas along and south of I-78. A large area of high pressure then looks to move into eastern Canada and far northern New England as we go into the weekend. This feature looks to exert enough of a push of dry air that we see some fairly dry times and even a little sunshine, although temperatures will be more reminiscent of early Fall thanks to a northeast and easterly onshore wind flow. Saturday looks mostly cloudy with a few showers possible mainly for areas well south of the Lehigh Valley. High temperatures Saturday are only expected to top out in the mid 70s. Sunday also looks mostly cloudy and cool with high temperatures perhaps only getting to the upper 60s. While a good chunk of Sunday looks dry, our stalled front to the south looks to start lifting back north as a warm front bringing some rain to the area late in the day.

The tropics are certainly heating up, but there’s nothing unusual about that as early September is traditionally the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. It's possible that moisture from the remnants of Gordon gets absorbed by a nearby boundary Sunday night and Monday, spitting out downpours and potentially leading to some localized flooding then. We'll also be watching Hurricane Florence closely as it continues on a west-northwest path, potentially getting close to Bermuda next week. What it does from there should be interesting but that's a long ways off and a lot can change between now and then. Stay tuned for updates in the coming days.

Have a great and safe Thursday and stay cool!