Another hot and humid day with scattered t-storms later

TODAY: Hot and humid; sun followed by increasing clouds with a t-storm in a few spots late in the day. High: 93

TONIGHT: Showers and a heavier t-storm around, especially early; otherwise, warm and humid with some clouds. Low: 70

FRIDAY: Not nearly as hot, but still humid with plenty of clouds, some rain and perhaps a rumble of thunder. High: 78 Low: 62

***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE LEHIGH VALLEY, LANCASTER COUNTY, BERKS COUNTY SOUTHEAST THROUGH THE DELAWARE VALLEY AND MOST OF NEW JERSEY UNTIL THIS EVENING***

Hopefully your air conditioner was working strong for a comfortable night’s sleep last night because yet again we saw unseasonably warm and muggy conditions. While skies were mostly clear, low temperatures stayed several degrees above 70 in many locations and heat index values in some spots were actually at or just above 80 degrees. Some patchy fog also developed.

Strong high pressure at both the surface and aloft has been centered right atop the region for the last several days. This has been leading to the unseasonably hot and humid conditions and more of the same is expected for today. The ridge of high pressure atop the region looks to slowly break down as a cold front moves in from our north and west. Initially, we can expect dry times with a fair amount of sunshine through the early afternoon. As the cold front approaches later this afternoon and evening, look for clouds to be on the increase with scattered showers and t-storms moving in from northwest to southeast. While an organized severe weather outbreak is not anticipated, an isolated t-storm with damaging wind gusts and large hail can't be completely ruled out and a few torrential downpours are also possible. Before the showers and t-storm set in today, we will likely see high temperatures get back to the low 90s, certainly from the Lehigh Valley, Berks, and points south. With high humidity, heat index values are once again expected to be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees so the National Weather Service keeps a Heat Advisory going for much of the area until early this evening.

With the aforementioned cold front being a slow mover, scattered showers and t-storms will likely hang around for a while this evening, but expect the activity to fizzle a bit by midnight and there past tonight. We still can’t completely rule out a shower or two continuing through the overnight but in general we should have drier times with mostly cloudy skies and warm and muggy conditions as low temperatures only drop to around 70 degrees.

Our cold front will stall across the area Friday leading to mostly cloudy skies and continued chances for showers and perhaps even a t-storm. High temperatures will return to more seasonable levels, topping out in the upper 70s. A large area of high pressure then looks to move into eastern Canada and far northern New England as we go into the weekend. This feature will help push Friday’s front further south allowing it to stall below the Mason Dixon Line. A northeast to easterly onshore fetch of wind will develop leading to temperatures more reminiscent of early Fall. Saturday looks to start cloudy with a few showers possible mainly in the morning and south of the Lehigh Valley. By the afternoon, don’t be surprised if we see some clearing. High temperatures Saturday are only expected to top out in the mid 70s. While the morning looks dry Sunday, our stalled front to the south starts lifting back north as a warm front bringing increasing clouds and some rain later in the afternoon into the evening, especially for areas southwest and west of the Lehigh Valley. Look for the rain to continue to increase in coverage and intensity from southwest to northeast as we move through Sunday night.

The tropics are certainly heating up, but there’s nothing unusual about that as early September is traditionally the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. Gordon of course is now just a remnant low as it continues moving slowly northward into Arkansas. It appears Gordon’s remnants will be absorbed by a nearby frontal boundary Sunday night into Monday as the system tracks from the Midwest into the Great Lakes. The remnant low pressure’s associated frontal boundary will cross our area leading to downpours and possible localized flooding. We'll also be watching Hurricane Florence closely as it continues on a west-northwest path, potentially getting close to Bermuda at the start of next week. What it does from there should be interesting as some computer models are showing the storm getting close to portions of the East Coast by the end of next week. This in no way guarantees a landfall and it’s certainly possible Florence stays out to sea. Regardless, those with coastal interests will want to pay some extra attention to Florence in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates.

Have a great and safe Thursday and stay cool!