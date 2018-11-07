Another nice day tomorrow just seasonably cooler

69 News

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and chillier. Low: 36

THURSDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds, cooler than Wednesday. High: 54

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloudiness. Perhaps a little rain prior to daybreak. Low: 35

After our damp and dreary beginning to the week, things dried out nicely across the region today with a fair amount of sunshine returning. Clear skies to start gave way to some increasing mid and high clouds from midday on but there was no precipitation falling underneath those clouds. Even though a cold front tracked through the last 24 hours, the real push of cool air behind the front is still waiting back to our north and west; therefore, high temperatures today still climbed to somewhat mild levels in the low 60s. It was a bit breezy with a west-southwesterly wind occasionally gusting over 20 miles-per-hour.

High pressure will build in slowly from our west tonight and remain in control through Thursday leading to more dry conditions. Some weak upper level energy will remain in place across the area tonight keeping some of those mid and high clouds around from earlier in the day Wednesday. Overnight low temperatures should return closer to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday is shaping up to be a decent day, just a bit cooler compared to Wednesday. Winds will be lighter and we can expect plenty of sunshine mixed with a few clouds, but afternoon high temperatures should return closer to seasonable levels in the mid 50s.

Our next weather-maker comes Friday as two areas of low pressure look to impact the area. One low pressure system will track from the Ohio Valley up through the Great Lakes while another low pressure system will develop near the Outer Banks and track up the Mid-Atlantic coast. This all spells a pretty wet day Friday. Look for some light rain and showers to slowly overspread the area throughout the morning Friday. It’s possible temperatures will be cold enough in the Poconos early on that the precipitation starts as a little bit of sleet or wet snow. At this time, it appears this would just be conversational and shouldn’t accumulate but we’ll keep an eye on it. As we move through Friday, look for light rain and showers to transition to a steady, and possibly heavy, rain taking us through the afternoon into the early evening. High temperatures are only expected to top out in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees so it will be a raw and damp day for sure. Rain should start to taper moving later into Friday evening, but still plan on bringing the rain gear for high school football games. Rainfall totals area-wide look to be on the order of 0.75” to 1.50”.

The two areas of low pressure impacting the region Friday will merge into a cold front and move away to our north and east overnight Friday allowing rain to come to an end. High pressure and chilly air return for the weekend but it should be mainly dry. Saturday looks like a partly sunny day with more clouds the further north and west you go, and more sunshine the further south and east. High temperatures Saturday are only expected to be in the mid 40s. Northwesterly winds should be blowing pretty good with gusts perhaps as high as 30 miles-per-hour adding an extra chill to the air. With that northwesterly flow moving over the Great Lakes, lake effect snow showers will be occurring and a few flurries from this activity may sneak into the Poconos. Winds lighten for Sunday with mostly sunny skies expected, but chilly high temperatures again only in the mid 40s.

High pressure stays mostly in control for Monday keeping much of the day dry however clouds will be on the increase. A coastal low pressure system may impact the area overnight Monday into Tuesday bringing mostly rain to the area, but perhaps a change to a little wet snow at the end in the Poconos late Tuesday. Breezes pick up and chilly air builds in behind the departing storm system for the middle of next week, but things should be mainly dry outside of a flurry chance in the Poconos.

Have a great and safe rest of the week!