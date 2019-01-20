Below zero wind chills behind our departing storm with rapid freezing of water and slush

TODAY: Rain, mainly early, then windy and turning sharply colder in the p.m. with breaks of sun. Rapid freeze-up late. Morning High: 40 TONIGHT: Windy and much colder with a moonlit sky; slushy areas and standing water will freeze. Feeling like -10 to -20. TOMORROW: Windy and frigid with sunshine and a few clouds; a flurry or snow shower well north. Feeling like zero or below zero all day.

***WINTER STORM WARNING FOR LUZERNE, CARBON, MONROE, PIKE, SUSSEX COUNTIES THROUGH 1 P.M. SUNDAY*** ***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SCHUYLKILL AND LEBANON COUNTIES THROUGH 1 P.M. SUNDAY*** **FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DELAWARE VALLEY INTO CENTRAL NEW JERSEY THROUGH 1 P.M. SUNDAY*** ***WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR THE ENTIRE AREA FROM 11 P.M. SUNDAY THROUGH 1 P.M. MONDAY***

Good morning! And welcome to the warmest part of your weekend. Rising temperatures overnight changed snow and ice to plain rain across much of the area. The exception is in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey where ice lingers. Coincidentally, that's where our winter weather alerts linger through the early afternoon hours. Most of us wake up to rain, heavy at times, and slushy accumulations of snow decorating the roadways. This rain will exit the area from west to east through midday with crashing temperatures through the afternoon and overnight hours. Morning highs near 40 degrees will drop into the 20s this afternoon, the teens this evening, and the single digits overnight. These plummeting temperatures will quickly freeze any standing water or slush leading to potentially icy conditions. The wild card here is also what will make temperatures feel downright frigid: gusty winds. Should winds increase before temperatures take a nosedive, there's a good chance plenty of moisture gets swept away. It's a close call so we'll plan on slippery roads and sidewalks for now from late Sunday into early Monday.

Whipping winds will combine with an Arctic chill to make air feel as cold as -10 to -20 degrees Sunday night into early Monday, which is why the National Weather Service hoists a Wind Chill Advisory for the entire area. Frostbite can form in just thirty minutes during dangerous cold like this. Please wear plenty of layers and avoid spending a long amount of time outdoors until those 25-35 mile an hour wind gusts diminish late Monday. With that said, there is something pretty spectacular happening in the night sky Sunday. A total lunar eclipse peaking around midnight will make the moon appear rusty red. The whole thing gets started around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and won't end until about 3:00 a.m. Monday. Admittedly, it's tough to encourage anyone to head outdoors when wind chills will be at dangerously cold levels. But we know some of you will go outside anyways, so plan on mainly clear skies and plenty of layers to stay warm.

That polar high building tonight will keep skies predominately sunny during the day and predominately starry at night for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. High temperatures in the middle teens will feel like zero or below zero as winds continue to howl. So, a flurry or snow shower courtesy of the Great Lakes will be possible in the Poconos. For most of us, MLK Day is quiet and brutally cold. Temperatures will tumble into the single digits again Monday night before rebounding into the upper 20s during the day Tuesday. That same area of high pressure is in control then meaning more in the way of sun than clouds. Come Wednesday, a storm will be heading our direction with perhaps some freezing rain or sleet at its onset Wednesday morning. Timing seems to suggest most precipitation holds off until the afternoon when temperatures are in the lower 40s, spelling mainly rain for Wednesday. Colder air filtering in later Thursday could change rain to snow another low potentially develops on the departing boundary. This could hug the coastline before exiting to the east, keeping precipitation around for much of Thursday. Something to watch after we get rid of this Arctic chill!

Warm wishes for a wonderful end to the weekend!