Brisk and chilly despite lots of sunshine on Tuesday

TONIGHT: A touch of rain ending, then clearing; becoming brisk and colder. Low: 26 TUESDAY: Brisk and chilly with plenty of sunshine. High: 47 TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 24

The work week started off with cloudy skies and a bit of rain, which held off until the late afternoon and evening hours. The rain didn't amount to much, but most locations saw at least a few sprinkles. Areas near and south of Interstate 76 saw more than .10" as a few bouts of moderate rain made their way through. Meanwhile, after seeing temperatures peak in the low and middle 50s in the wee hours of the morning, temperatures were mired in the 40s most of the day on Monday.

The area will experience some changes overnight as the low pressure system that brought the rain to the area on Monday exits the East Coast through Delmarva and high pressure begins to build in from the Great Lakes. This will put an end to the rain and cause the clouds to clear out overnight. Less clouds mean we will have nothing to blanket us, so temperatures will tumble back into the middle 20s. That alone is chilly for late March, but when combined with a bit of a breeze at times it will make it feel more like the teens and low 20s around daybreak on Tuesday.

Tuesday will start out chilly and there won't be much recovery throughout the day. Highs will only reach into the middle and upper 40s and once again the northerly winds will make things feel even colder. Feels like temperatures throughout the day will be in the 30s and at best low 40s. So despite lots of sunshine, it's going to be a pretty chilly day.

As the aforementioned high pressure system positions itself directly overhead on Wednesday, the area will deal with less wind and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures still won't be quite where they should be for late March, but we will be closer as we hit the low 50s.

Highs will spring to 60 degrees Thursday and possibly the upper 60s Friday. The warmest day of the week will be Saturday as temperatures soar into the lower 70s. However, our warmth will come at a cost. A warm front sliding north on Friday could bring more clouds and a few showers, with some rain and rumbles possible by Saturday night into Sunday along a stronger cold front. That front should slide through the state sometime on Sunday leading to a better chance for rain, and an eventual cooling trend. Seasonably cool air in the 50s and lows in the 30s will make a come-back next week.

Have a great night!