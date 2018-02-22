Chilly conditions continue on Friday with occasional rain and some ice to the north early

69 News

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with rain tapering to a bit of drizzle; some icing in northern areas. Low: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy and still chilly with occasional rain and drizzle; ice and slick spots to the north in the morning. High: 42

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a little leftover rain and drizzle, mainly early. Low: 39

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR CARBON, MONROE, AND SUSSEX COUNTY THROUGH 1 PM FRIDAY ***

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LUZERNE AND PIKE COUNTIES FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY ***

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SCHUYLKILL COUNTY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON FRIDAY***

What a difference a day makes! Wednesday afternoon we were basking in the sunshine with temperatures up around 80 degrees, while Thursday afternoon most locations were struggling to stay above 40 degrees with cloudy skies and some rain and drizzle. The shortwave bringing the rain to the area Thursday will continue to shower us with rain at times this evening before things taper back late Thursday evening and remain sparse for most of tonight as the shortwave exits to the east. With temperatures slipping back into the low 30s it's a good thing that we'll see a little break or lull in the action tonight. With that said, sleet and freezing rain are still possible this evening, overnight and first thing Friday morning, so watch out for slick spots, especially in and north of the Lehigh Valley.

The area will end the work week with another similar day to what it experienced on Thursday with cloudy, damp conditions and occasional rain. While the rain may be more hit and miss in the morning, look for things to pick up in by midday as another shortwave approaches from the west and eventually makes its way through the area Friday evening. Temperatures will also be similar on Friday to what we saw on Thursday with highs expected to get no higher than the low and mid 40s, again a far cry for the 60s, 70s, and 80s we saw earlier this week.

The unsettled weather will continue into this weekend, but the chilly conditions won't. Temperatures will warm up into the 50s on Saturday as a warm front lifts north through the region. Then on Sunday, as we sit in the warm sector between the warm and cold front, temperatures will rise into the upper 50s and may touch 60 degrees. However, it's still going to be unsettled, so the threat of rain sticks with us. Saturday that rain will primarily come during the afternoon and evening as the aforementioned warm front is passing through, but even then it will be more showery than steady in nature. As the surface low cuts through the Great Lakes Saturday night it will drag the cold front eastward causing the rain to become steadier and at times heavier. These steadier bouts with rain will continue through about midday on Sunday when the cold front finally departs the East Coast. At that point, our four-day rainfall totals will generally be between 1" and 2" with some locations seeing 3" or slightly more. With the ground already saturated, we will have to keep an eye on the tributaries around the region for possible flooding. In the wake of the cold front on Sunday, it's possible skies brighten a bit before sunset.

Early next week high pressure will build into the East Coast, giving us a chance to dry out and see some sunshine. Temperatures will continue their above normal ride as they remain in the 50s through Wednesday.