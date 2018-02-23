Chilly today with more rain and some ice to the north

69 News

TODAY: Cloudy and chilly with a few periods of rain. Some freezing rain and sleet will be possible in northern areas. High: 42

TONIGHT: An evening shower; otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 36

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and becoming milder with a bit of rain mainly in the PM. High: 55 Low: 43



***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CARBON, MONROE, AND SUSSEX COUNTIES UNTIL 1PM TODAY***

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SCHUYLKILL COUNTY UNTIL NOON TODAY***

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LUZERNE COUNTY UNTIL 2PM TODAY***

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PIKE COUNTY UNTIL 7PM TODAY***



After yesterday’s return to reality with regards to temperatures for this time of the year, more chilly temperatures can be anticipated for our Friday. It’s also shaping up to be another damp day. We are starting this morning with plenty of clouds along with some showers tracking through areas from I-78 and points south. Some sleet may mix with these showers mainly across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County but no real ice accumulation is expected. Elsewhere, some drizzle is possible, and the Poconos, Schuylkill County, and northwestern New Jersey will have to be mindful of some freezing drizzle, mainly across higher elevations. Temperatures early this morning for many of us are above freezing in the mid to upper 30s, but some pockets of sub-freezing temperatures are possible across higher elevations and northern areas helping to lead to a little bit of that freezing drizzle potential.

The region remains influenced by an area of high pressure centered across far northern New England along with a stalled front to the south. The high pressure system to our north is providing a northeast wind leading to chilly air, while disturbances are riding along the stalled front to our south bringing plenty of clouds and rounds of rain. Look for rain showers to increase in coverage by Friday afternoon into the evening. Higher elevations of the Poconos, Schuylkill County, and northwestern New Jersey will continue to have to watch for some freezing rain that could lead to a glaze of ice, or even a few hundredths of an inch of ice, mainly on untreated and backcountry/secondary roads, and sidewalks and parking lots. These areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory. High temperatures today should not change much from the morning low. We should generally be in the low 40s but some spots will likely not get out of the 30s.

Steadier rain showers look to taper later Friday evening and overnight as one disturbance riding along our stalled front exits off the coast. The region will still be left under mostly cloudy skies however and some areas of fog will be possible. With a light south breeze and milder air trying to make a push back to the north, temperatures should not move much. In fact, the low temperatures may occur early in the night, say mid to upper 30s. These numbers may then start to rise into the 40s as we get towards dawn Saturday.

Skies remain mostly cloudy Saturday but we may start the day fairly dry as an area of high pressure building by to our north may provide just enough dry air to lead to a temporary lull in the rain. With a warm front pushing in from the south and west however, look for shower chances to gradually increase as we work later into the afternoon. We will have to see just how far north this warm front can get, but right now it appears it may get just far enough north that our winds turn southwesterly and help push high temperatures into the low and mid 50s. Forecasting the position of these warm fronts can be tricky sometimes though, so it’s possible the front gets hung up a little further south and temperatures don’t get quite as warm as currently forecasted. Later Saturday night, perhaps our final push of steady rain is anticipated as potent low pressure starts to work into the Great Lakes and drag a cold front into our direction from the west. This cold front will cross the region going into Sunday so expect steady rain to go through the overnight Saturday right into Sunday morning. The cold front should exit to our east later Sunday afternoon so it’s possible much of the rain ends by Sunday afternoon. We might even see a hint of sunshine late in the day. With a southerly wind flow Sunday, look for high temperatures to once again be mild well into the 50s.

Dry high pressure finally looks to build back in for Monday and settle atop the region through Wednesday leading to mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Temperatures shouldn’t be too bad either for this time of the year with highs expected to be above 50 degrees each day. Our next weather maker looks to come late Thursday into next Friday with an area of low pressure approaching the region. This will likely come in the form of rain as temperatures will be mild ahead of the system. Looking beyond into the beginning of March, there are some indications that the weather pattern turns colder and snowier so we may not be quite done with winter just yet. Only time will tell. Stay tuned!