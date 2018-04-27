Clouds increase overnight ahead of some rain for Friday

69 News

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds; some rain is possible before dawn, especially south. Low: 47

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain, which will taper off and end in the afternoon. High: 58

FRIDAY NIGHT: Some clearing. Low: 44



Besides being a little on the breezy side, Thursday was a sunsational spring day with partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonably mild temperatures. It also served as a nice “in-between” day, a day in between the rain that was yesterday and the rain that will be tomorrow. After some Friday rain, the weekend looks mostly dry, but hands down the nicest part of the forecast comes next week with plentiful sunshine and a significant warming trend.

For the rest of the night, the clouds will increase and thicken from south to north as the next area of low pressure lifts north up the East Coast, taking a similar path to Wednesday’s system. By daybreak on Friday, some rain will be knocking on our doorstep, likely edging into southern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. However, the evening hours and even most of the night will be dry for the vast majority of us before the rain arrives for Friday. The increase in clouds and moisture will help to keep temperatures mild overnight with lows staying up in the mid to upper 40s, with those brisk winds we saw all day diminishing.

From mid-morning on Friday is when most locations will begin seeing the steadiest rain associated with this fast-moving system. We say fast because by early to mid-afternoon, the rain will already be tapering off from southwest to northeast. While up to an inch of rain isn't out of the question Friday, especially south and east of the Interstate 95 corridor, most rainfall totals will fall between a quarter and a half of an inch. The rain and clouds on Friday will hold temperatures down as they hang in the 50s all day long, one of the cooler days of an increasingly warm forecast by next week.

This weekend will be a pick your poison type of a weekend. Neither day will be that bad, but each has its pros and cons. Saturday will be the warmer of the two weekend days with highs getting into the upper 60s, but a late-day or nighttime shower (maybe even a thundershower) is possible as a cold front slides through. In the wake of that cold front, highs will stay in the 50s on Sunday with a bit of a breeze as an upper-level trough deepens over the Northeast. Sunday will be dry though with some sunshine, so do you like cooler but drier or warmer with some showers?

No matter which day you prefer over the weekend, big improvements with our weather are on the way for next week. The aforementioned upper-level trough will slowly lift away to our northeast for Monday as high pressure slowly builds in from the west. This should lead to sunny to partly cloudy skies and warmer high temperatures back well into the 60s. The numbers will only continue to go up as we continue through next week. Strong surface high pressure will anchor itself off the East Coast as a strong upper-level ridge builds across the East Coast. This all means mostly sunny skies through the middle of next week with winds turning out of the south and southwest pumping in some really warm air. Look for high temperatures well into the 70s Tuesday, and summery 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.