FLW: Berks

FLW: Schuylkill

Cooler but still humid; a few showers

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 04:54 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 04:54 AM EDT

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, humid and cooler with a few showers. High: 76

 

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with additional showers. 67

 

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy and humid with a couple of showers. High: 80 Low: 69

 

 

The cold front that came through on Thursday has stalled to our south and east with a wave of low pressure developing along the boundary over Virginia and the Delmarva. At the same time, high pressure builds in across far northern New England. This setup will lead to an easterly onshore fetch of wind bringing increasing Atlantic moisture, plenty of clouds, occasional rounds of showers, and much cooler high temperatures in the mid-70s. There will be dry times as well today, but you'll need the umbrella with rain at times. Dew points will be lower compared to the last several days, but they should still be at muggy levels in the low to mid 60s.

 

Saturday’s setup looks very similar to Friday with an easterly onshore fetch of wind, somewhat cool high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, mostly cloudy skies, and a few showers. Sunday should get a little warmer as high pressure across northern New England moves east out into the northern Atlantic. This will allow our wind direction to become more southerly or southwesterly meaning clouds should break up a little and high temperatures climb back into the mid-80s. Dew points and humidity will be back on the rise, and with a warm front tracking through, a few showers or a t-storm will be possible but it shouldn’t be a washout.

 

Labor Day Monday looks very warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 80s. While a spotty shower or t-storm is not out of the question, there should be plenty of dry times so no need to cancel outdoor plans…just have a backup plan. Progressing through the middle of next week a strong ridge of high pressure will re-strengthen across much of the East Coast leading to some more very warm and humid conditions with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and perhaps even a few 90 degree readings. A couple showers or a t-storm will be possible during that period but it shouldn’t be anything that organized.

FLW: Berks

FLW: Schuylkill

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 75°F 65°F
Average 79°F 58°F
Record 99°F August 31, 1953 41°F August 31, 1934

