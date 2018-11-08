Weather Forecast Discussion

Cooler today but sunny with lighter winds

Rain moves in Friday but dry this weekend

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 04:29 AM EST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 04:29 AM EST

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 54

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and chilly. Low: 35

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain, the steadiest and heaviest occurs during the afternoon and evening. High: 49 Low: 38

After our damp and dreary beginning to the week, the weather pattern has turned quite nice mid to late week. Wednesday saw a return to dry conditions with sunshine mixed with some mid and high clouds. Even though a cold front tracked through Tuesday evening, the real push of cooler air behind it stayed well back to our north and west for Wednesday. High’s yesterday still managed to climb into the low 60s for many, several degrees above normal for this time of the year. It was a bit breezy with west-southwesterly winds occasionally gusting between 20 and 30 miles-per-hour. Winds lightened up this past night and we saw clear to partly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s for most. There was more in the way of cloud cover across the I-95 corridor and points south and east leading to milder lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

High pressure will build in from the nation’s mid-section today keeping the nice weather going. Winds will be lighter and we can expect mostly sunny skies, but afternoon high temperatures should return closer to seasonable levels in the mid 50s. Clouds will gradually increase tonight but we should stay dry with low temperatures falling pretty close to seasonable levels in the mid 30s.

Our next weather-maker comes Friday as two areas of low pressure look to impact the area. One low pressure system will track from the Ohio Valley up through the Great Lakes while another low pressure system will develop near the Outer Banks and track up the Mid-Atlantic coast. This all spells a pretty wet day Friday, at least for the second half of the day. The morning now actually looks pretty dry with clouds just continuing to thicken and lower. It’s possible we see a little light rain or some showers in the morning, but expect the bulk of any rainfall to occur during the second half of the day. It also might be cold enough in the Poconos that there’s a little wet snow or sleet at the very onset of the precipitation but no accumulation is expected at this time. As we move into Friday afternoon, look for light rain and showers to transition to a steady, and possibly heavy, rain taking us through the evening. High temperatures should only top out in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees so the second half of the day is certainly shaping up to be raw and damp. Unfortunately it appears the steady rain will continue during high school football games so for the second week in a row, you’ll want to have the rain gear if you’re going to those games. Rainfall totals area-wide look to be on the order of 0.75” to 1.50”.

The two areas of low pressure impacting the region Friday will merge into a cold front and move away to our north and east overnight Friday allowing rain to come to an end. High pressure and chilly air return for the weekend but it should be mainly dry. Saturday looks like a partly sunny day with more clouds the further north and west you go, and more sunshine the further south and east. High temperatures Saturday are only expected to be in the mid 40s. Northwesterly winds should be blowing pretty good with gusts perhaps as high as 40 miles-per-hour adding an extra chill to the air. With that northwesterly flow moving over the Great Lakes, lake effect snow showers will be occurring and a few flurries from this activity may sneak into the Poconos. Winds lighten for Sunday with mostly sunny skies expected, but high temperatures should be chilly again only topping out in the mid 40s.

High pressure stays mostly in control for Monday keeping much of the day dry however clouds will be on the increase. A coastal low pressure system may impact the area overnight Monday into Tuesday bringing mostly rain to the area. The precipitation may start and end as a little wet snow across the Poconos. Breezes pick up and chilly air builds in behind the departing storm system for the middle of next week, but things should be mainly dry outside of a flurry chance in the Poconos.

Have a great and safe rest of the week!

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

01:12 PM

  • 3 mph
  • 12°
  • 45%

Reading Hourly Forecast

01:11 PM

  • SW 8 mph
  • 12°
  • 49%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 The Accuweather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 56°F 35°F
Average 54°F 35°F
Record 74°F November 08, 1975 20°F November 08, 1960

