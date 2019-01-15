Drama-free weather again for Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine and seasonably chilly air

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: 38 TONIGHT: Patchy clouds. Low: 23 WEDNESDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine, and turning breezy; a rain or snow shower especially late in the day or evening. High: 41 Low: 22

Monday looked like a piña colada, but felt like a hot chocolate...which really made for the ideal winter day. There was even a little bit of snow on the ground courtesy of this past weekend's southern storm. We'll be tracking a couple more bouts of wintry weather later this week and this weekend, but for your Tuesday, Mother Nature delivers a repeat performance of Monday with plenty of sunshine married to seasonably chilly temperatures in the middle 30s. A tiny disturbance well to the north could lead to more in the way of clouds for a period this afternoon. Of course, we'll try not to be too picky with Tuesday's pleasant weather. Clearer conditions Tuesday night will once again give way to free-falling temperatures. Wake-up temperatures on Wednesday morning will be close to 20 degrees.

Come Wednesday, a clipper-like system will pass well to the north of the area while also dragging a moisture-starved cold front through the Northeast. Most spots will come in dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but a rain or snow shower will certainly be possible especially later in the day and evening. Highs will kiss the 40 degree mark for the first time in a week or so. Breezy winds will make those temperatures feel a little colder than that.

Late Wednesday night into Thursday, a small area of high pressure will build in and clear out some of the clouds before another area of low pressure approaching from the southwest launches out of the southwest. Plan on mostly cloudy conditions Thursday afternoon, and a little snow and rain Thursday evening into Friday morning. A coating to a few inches will be possible, and while that doesn't seem like a lot, it will accumulate ahead of Friday morning. Snow-coated surfaces will coincide with congested roadways, especially north and west of Allentown.

As for temperatures on Thursday, look for those to top out in the middle 30s, which isn't too cold for mid-January. However, when you factor in a wind out of the north, it will feel more like the 20s most of the day.

After we see the mixed of precipitation move out early in the day on Friday, look for the low clouds to hang around initially before breaking for a little afternoon sunshine. With light winds and daytime highs peaking around 40 degrees, the end of the work week doesn't look too bad.

After a little bit of sunshine first thing Saturday morning, the clouds will roll in from southwest to northeast in advance of our next low pressure system. The track will be extremely important with this particular storm. What we do know is there won't be a blocking high over New England like last weekend, allowing the storm to take a turn to the north instead of staying well to our south. But where that storm makes its expected northerly turn is the pressing question. A path through Delmarva and out to sea would mean a colder, snowier solution for us while a path through Pennsylvania would result in a warmer solution with more rain. We're leaning more towards a more north and west track through Pennsylvania, or, a warmer and wetter solution for this weekend. It's still early so please stay tuned all week long.

What we can say is Arctic air pouring in behind our storm will lead to crashing temperatures late Sunday and rapidly freezing areas of standing water or slush. This will be problematic for drivers Sunday night and Monday.

In the meantime, enjoy the seasonably chilly air and that sunshine!