Drying out Sunday but unseasonably cool and breezy

TONIGHT: Showers linger for a while. Turning out partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 42

SUNDAY: Breezy and noticeably cooler with times of clouds and sunshine. A brief rain/snow shower possible in northern areas. High: 54

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, brisk and unseasonably chilly. A brief rain/snow shower possible in northern areas. Low: 36

After the morning low clouds and fog burned off Saturday, the afternoon featured some very pleasant temperatures with highs in the low 70s for many and a mix of sun and clouds. Things quickly changed though as we worked through the late afternoon into the evening. A broken line of showers and even some embedded t-storms moved from west to east across the area along a cold front moving through. Support from upper-level energy combined with daytime heating that we saw helped these showers to strengthen as they approached. Some folks saw wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles-per-hour, torrential downpours, and even small hail with a few t-storms that moved through. Fortunately, much of that activity has since exited to our east and the atmosphere has been stabilized due to rain-cooled air. Rainfall totals were as little as a few hundredths of an inch to as much as four tenths of an inch. Outside of an early isolated t-storm across the Delaware Valley and southwestern New Jersey, most will just have showers tonight. Scattered showers are expected to continue for a while, perhaps going as long as a few hours past midnight. Rainfall rates should generally be light but there could be a few isolated moderate bursts. Skies should be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy overnight with low temperatures eventually expected to fall back into the low 40s.

The words of the day on Sunday will be breezy and chilly. With the core of an upper low basically overhead, a fair amount of sunshine early will give way to variably cloudy skies due to the cold air aloft. This will further temper how far temperatures climb Sunday. High temperatures are only expected to top out in the low to mid 50s and there will be an extra chill in the air with the breeze. While many areas will likely stay dry, there is a risk for a shower in the Poconos. With the unseasonably chilly air aloft, it is not out of the question that some graupel or even snowflakes mix in, especially with any heavier shower. Due to the warm ground and temperatures well above freezing however, there will be no accumulation, even over the highest elevations.

By Monday, the aforementioned upper-level low will finally be moving east of the area allowing temperatures to warm back up a little for the last day of April. Still, with a northwesterly wind flow in place, high temperatures are only expected to get to 60 degrees. Breezes will also remain gusty at times with perhaps some gusts greater than 20 miles-per-hour. While an isolated rain shower can still not be ruled out in the Poconos, the area will largely be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Strong ridging of high pressure at the surface and aloft then gets set to build in for much of the rest of the week. This will lead to our summer surge! Temperatures will be in the upper 70s by Tuesday, which is about ten degrees above normal for May 1st. After Tuesday, temperatures will be off to the races for the rest of the week, with 80s likely each day. The warmest day will likely be Thursday with a warm front well to the north in New York State, and a cold front well to the west, over the Ohio Valley. By Friday, the cold front will be approaching the area, associated with showers and thunderstorms.

By next weekend, temperatures will return to near normal for early May, with mid 60s to low 70s expected behind the aforementioned cold front. No more unseasonably cool air is on the horizon however anytime soon. The cold front may linger into the first part of the day Saturday keeping showers and t-storms around. Some computer models suggest this cold front moves quicker and that leads to a drier Saturday. Stay tuned for possible changes to that part of the forecast. Sunday certainly looks dry courtesy of high pressure building in from the west. Have a great and safe rest of the weekend!