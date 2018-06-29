Hot today and even hotter and more humid this weekend

69 News

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot, but not quite as humid as yesterday. High: 92

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low: 64

SATURDAY: Quite hot and more humid with plenty of sun. High: 97 Low: 72

Last night and first thing this morning was quiet and calm unlike early Thursday. High pressure centered across western Pennsylvania led to mostly clear skies and light winds. Low temperatures this morning were fairly mild, only dropping into the mid and upper 60s. In a way though, you could say this is sort of comfortable for sleeping weather considering the unseasonably warm low temperatures that are expected over the next several days. High pressure slowly builds atop the region for the rest of today leading to dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. Today should be the first day of what could be a week-long heat wave, with hot afternoon high temperatures at or just above 90 degrees. Fortunately, a light northwest wind will try to mix a little bit of dry air in with the more muggy air, so this should keep dew points averaging in the low 60s throughout the afternoon. While that is noticeable, it is still fairly tolerable compared to what’s coming. With high pressure sitting atop us tonight, mostly clear skies are once again expected with low temperatures in the mid 60s. This will likely be the final night for a while where low temperatures dip down into the 60s. From the weekend into a good chunk of next week, it looks like low temperatures will not drop below 70 degrees for many.

Quite the scorcher is on the way for the weekend as high pressure at both the surface and aloft builds atop the region bringing hazy, hot, and humid conditions. The surface high pressure system will center itself off the East Coast bringing us a southwesterly wind flow. This will really pump in the heat and humidity with afternoon highs expected to be in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and near 100 degrees Sunday. Factor in the humidity and it will feel like it's between 100 and 105 degrees Saturday afternoon and evening and 105 to 110 degrees Sunday afternoon and early evening.

Our temperatures will approach record levels in several spots both days. Allentown's record high for Saturday is 97 degrees while Reading's is 98 degrees. On Sunday, Allentown's record high is 97 degrees while Reading's is 101 degrees. It will be important to take plenty of breaks from outdoor activities in a cool spot, preferably indoors with air conditioning, and be sure to drink plenty of water. Also, don't forget to check on the young, elderly, and pets. With the atmosphere being unstable due to the intense heat and humidity, a very isolated t-storm is possible, mainly on Sunday and across mountainous terrain, but most should stay dry all weekend as the strong ridge of high pressure aloft across the region leads to a lot of sinking air which greatly suppresses t-storm development. If we get to three consecutive 90 plus degree days Friday through the weekend, it would mark our first "official" heat wave of 2018. And even if a few spots are only sitting at two consecutive days at or above 90 degrees at the end of the weekend, those locations will likely go to at least three consecutive days as we go into next week.

The heat won't back down easily and will prove rather stubborn for most of next week. A decent south and southwesterly wind flow will remain in place at the start of the week, keeping hot and humid air around. High temperatures are still expected to be in the mid to upper 90s both Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will try to move closer from the north and west Monday and Tuesday and as it clashes with the hot and humid air mass, it will lead to a slightly better chance for a pop up PM t-storm. This activity still looks fairly isolated overall. This front may linger into our 4th of July Wednesday meaning mother nature will perhaps put on her own fireworks display with scattered showers and storms. Since the cold front will be in no hurry to clear our area, the heat will only slowly back down with high temperatures still expected to top out at or just above 90 degrees on the 4th and perhaps hover around 90 degrees for the latter half of next week as well. Some hit or miss showers and t-storms may also linger into the latter half of next week as the aforementioned cold front slowly washes out across the region.

Have a great and safe weekend and stay cool!