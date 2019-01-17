BREAKING NEWS

Weather Forecast Discussion

Light snow tonight will bring a coating to an inch or two for most

Bigger storm to bring snow, ice, & rain Sat.-Sun.

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 12:17 PM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 12:17 PM EST

TODAY: Colder with some sun giving way to clouds. High: 35

 

TONIGHT: Snow at times, with accumulations of a coating to two inches for most; untreated surfaces will be slippery. Low: 27

 

FRIDAY: A rain or snow shower in a few spots early otherwise clouds break for some sun. Not as chilly in the afternoon. High: 42 Low: 24
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FOR PIKE COUNTY FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM SUNDAY

We tracked a weak cold front crossing the area yesterday evening giving way to Canadian high pressure building back in to our north last night. Clouds gradually decreased overnight and a northwest breeze stayed up a bit driving in a reinforcing shot of seasonably cold air. Low temperatures settled back into the low 20s in many spots but the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey dropped into the teens. High pressure will move across Up-State New York and northern New England for the rest of today leading to dry conditions but seasonably cold high temperatures in the mid 30s thanks to a northeasterly wind flow. While the daytime will be dry with some sunshine, expect clouds to gradually increase for the rest of the day as a weak area of low pressure moves closer to the region from our west.

Low pressure will track through the region tonight into the pre-dawn hours of Friday, and with enough cold air in place, a round of snow is expected. We can expect this snow to move in from west to east probably not until after the evening commute is done. The snow should be light in nature and is expected to end by sunrise Friday morning. While the predominant precipitation type for most of us should be snow, areas along and south and east of Interstate 95 could see the snow mix with or even change to rain before ending early Friday morning limiting accumulations in these areas. For most of us though, a coating to an inch or two of snow is expected, although some isolated three inch amounts will be possible, especially in the higher elevations along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor. Travel will be the most slick overnight as the steadiest light snow falls, with just a few leftover rain or snow showers for the Friday morning commute. Nevertheless, some slick spots may linger into the morning and impact the commute before clouds break for some sun. High temperatures Friday afternoon are expected to top out in the low 40s so that will promptly lead to melting of the fresh snow. Obviously this snowfall is expected to be minor, but it may finally be enough to bring the measurable snow drought since mid-November for many to an end. Allentown's Lehigh Valley International Airport still has only received a trace of snow since the November 15th storm. Measurable snow is considered a tenth of an inch or greater.

High pressure will briefly return later Friday into Saturday morning representing the calm in between storms. Yes, we expect yet another storm system to quickly follow on the heels of the first one, but this second storm is expected to be much stronger. It will carry more moisture with it and hence have the potential to put down greater precipitation totals. Of course the big question will be exactly what type of precipitation will we see? This go around looks to be a little bit of everything. Low pressure will track from the southern Plains states into Kentucky Saturday. As it does so, it will push a warm front towards the region. As the warm front approaches, it will send a swath of moisture into cold air across our region meaning precipitation should start as snow for most by Saturday evening. This will likely lead to at least a light accumulation for many. As we go through Saturday night, low pressure will track to our south pushing the warm front closer to our region. Warmer air building in will cause the snow to mix with and change to sleet, freezing rain, and rain for much of the area. That wintry mix will then transition back to snow on Sunday before ending later in the day. Obviously this wide variety of precipitation types means we can expect some sloppy travel conditions later Saturday into Sunday.

Accumulations with the weekend storm still carry some uncertainty and remain a little tricky to determine based on the exact track that the low pressure system moving in from our south will take. The aforementioned warm front attached to the low pressure system will be separating much warmer temperatures to the south and much colder below freezing air to the north. This boundary is expected to set up shop somewhere across our region but that position will ultimately be dependent upon just how far north the low pressure system tracks. This will be a key player in determining just how much snow and ice will fall.  As usual, the snow and ice totals will be highest to the north across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, where the cold air hangs on the longest and any change to rain is limited in time and scope. Farther south along the Interstate 95 corridor towards the shore, it’s more rain than anything with just some snow at the start and end.  In between for much of our area, we’ll be the battleground between cold or mild, snow or rain, and minor or moderate snowfall totals.

While uncertainties remain with regards to the exact track our weekend storm will take and the types of precipitation we'll see and amounts, it seems certain a drastic drop in temperatures will occur once the storm system departs. High temperatures Sunday are expected to occur in the morning, in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, before an arctic front moves through. Once that happens, temperatures will crash well below freezing, perhaps dropping 20 to 30 degrees in under 12 hours, and any standing water or slush will certainly freeze solid. Winds may also gust over 40 miles-per-hour later Sunday into Monday as a bitterly cold arctic air mass arrives, and Monday’s temperatures may only top out in the teens with below zero wind chills much of the day. High pressure at least will return to start next week leading to mainly dry conditions outside of a flurry or snow shower chance primarily to the north and west of the Lehigh Valley.

In the meantime, have a great and safe rest of the week!

