Mainly dry for Labor Day Monday but turning hot and humid

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy, very warm and humid. An evening shower possible. Low: 73

MONDAY: Very warm with a blend of sun and clouds. A very low chance for a t-storm. High: 90

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low: 73

Sunday was another fairly cloudy day thanks to Atlantic moisture from an onshore wind flow we've seen the last 24 hours. We saw isolated showers, drizzle, and patchy fog very early on this morning, then things were dry for a while, before isolated showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder fired up again later in the afternoon primarily across central and southern New Jersey and northern Delaware. Some of these areas saw downpours and localized flooding. The Atlantic moisture finally started to get scoured out a bit mid to late afternoon which allowed some sunshine to return. High temperatures got a little bit warmer compared to Saturday climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. The Poconos topped out in the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure across far northern New England will continue slowly pushing eastward this evening and tonight. This will allow our wind direction to slowly but surely turn more south and southwesterly. This change in wind direction should help to scour out some of the low-level Atlantic moisture we've been dealing with the last 24 hours so expect some clearing. Skies overall should still be mostly cloudy and with the remnants of an old warm front moving through, an isolated shower (perhaps even a downpour) or rumble of thunder is not completely out of the question early on this evening. Patchy fog will once again be possible late tonight. Low temperatures should be quite warm for this time of the year with the numbers only expected to drop into the low 70s.

Labor Day Monday may get off to a bit of a cloudy start with some early patchy fog, but as we progress through the day, expect a fair amount of sunshine to return. With a southwesterly wind flow in place, things turn very warm and humid with afternoon high temperatures approaching 90 degrees, but heat index values well into the 90s with humidity factored in. We should be fine for outdoor plans to celebrate the holiday as it appears most will be rain-free. An isolated afternoon or early evening shower or t-storm can't be completely ruled out however so maybe have a backup plan to run inside for a brief time just in case.

A broad area of high pressure at the surface and aloft will center itself across the region starting Monday and remain in that position through the middle of the week. This is a similar pattern to what we saw last week, so once again, some impressive heat and humidity for this time of the year will be the rule of thumb. While a spotty PM shower or t-storm can't be completely ruled out, most of us should be rain-free. We may very well be talking our 4th official heat wave as afternoon high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Tuesday's forecasted high of 93 degrees in Allentown and Reading will challenge record highs of 94 degrees in 1937 and 94 degrees in 2008 respectively. The July-like heat will also jeopardize Philadelphia's record high of 93 degrees in 2015 and Mount Pocono's high of 88 in 1973. The stakes get even higher Wednesday when forecasted temperatures will be even closer to breaking records.

By Thursday, the strong ridge of high pressure over top of us will break down as a cold front moves in from our north and west. A southwest wind flow ahead of the front should still lead to a hot and humid day with high temperatures expected to be around or just above 90 degrees. Shower and t-storm chances will increase late in the day Thursday as the cold front approaches. Things turn much cooler, and likely wetter, for Friday and next weekend as the cold front slowly moves through and stalls just to our south. At the same time high pressure builds across eastern Canada into New England so we'll once again see an easterly onshore wind flow. Cloudy skies with scattered showers and t-storms are expected from Friday through next weekend as high temperatures cool back into the low 80s Friday, and then only in the mid 70s for next weekend.

Have a great and safe Labor Day!