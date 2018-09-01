WEATHER ALERTS

Spotty showers at play to kick off Labor Day weekend and college football

Heat and humidity return next week

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 04:37 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 10:42 AM EDT

TODAY: Mainly cloudy and humid with a shower in spots. High: 77

TONIGHT: Cloudy with patchy fog and a shower or two around, even some spotty drizzle; some could contain a heavy downpour. Low: 67

SUNDAY: Patchy fog in the morning; clouds and perhaps some sun with a shower or thunderstorm around. High: 82 Low: 70

Meteorological summer ended with a splash on Friday. Steady showers lead to flash flooding in Lancaster, Chester, and Berks Counties where several inches of rain fell in a short period of time. Heavy rain spared Allentown with less than 1/4" reported from the same system that brought 2" to Reading. The deluge is nothing new to Reading, checking in at 1st place for wettest summer with 25.50” which is 4.11” above 2nd place at 21.39” in 1955. Reading claims the 2nd place spot for wettest August with 14.81” which is just .04” shy of 1st place at 14.85” also in 1955. Allentown checks in at 4th place for wettest summer at 20.61” which is 1.56” shy of 1st place at 22.17” in 2011. For wettest August, Allentown takes the 2nd place seat with 12.21” which is 1.26” shy of 1st place at 13.47” also in 2011. 

And while we wish we could say meteorological autumn will start out on a dry and crisp note, that won't necessarily be the case for the Holiday weekend. Similarly to Friday, southeastern Pennsylvania will be sandwiched between an area of high pressure to the north and a stalled front to the south. A persistent easterly onshore wind will pump plenty of Atlantic moisture into the area, leading to plenty of clouds and spotty showers or occasional drizzle through Sunday. High temperatures will "fall" on either side of the 80 degree mark, "leafing" last week's extreme heat out of the discussion... for a little while, that is.

High pressure will be working hard on Labor Day to bring brighter and hotter conditions to the area. Clouds will break for sun, and a switch to southwesterly winds will cook temperatures to 90 degrees come the afternoon. Humidity won't take the day off either with 70 degree dew points making air feel even hotter. While a spotty shower or thunderstorm isn't impossible, we suspect most spots are mainly dry most of the time. The heat and humidity will "stick" around well into the work week with another heat wave possible through Thursday until a cold front cracks down on temperatures for Friday and next weekend. That's when highs will be back in the 80s with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms along a nearby boundary. 

Wishes for a relaxing and safe Labor Day weekend!

