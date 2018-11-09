Steady rain arrives later and eventually becomes heavy

69 News

TODAY: Mainly cloudy and chilly with a morning shower or some sleet, steady rain this afternoon eventually becoming heavy. High: 48

TONIGHT: Considerable cloudiness with rain tapering off this evening. Becoming breezy with some clearing late. Low: 38

SATURDAY: Blustery and cold with a partly to mostly sunny sky. A few flurries possible in the Poconos. High: 43 Low: 28

***FLOOD WATCH FOR SUSSEX, WARREN, HUNTERDON, AND MERCER COUNTIES FOR THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT***

With plenty of sunshine and light winds, Thursday was a dry and pleasant early November day with seasonably mild high temperatures in the mid 50s. As it turns out, it’s likely the only seasonable day we’ll see for a while as an unsettled and increasingly chilly weather pattern sets up over the next seven days. It will come complete with several rounds of soaking rain, one to wrap up this week and another early next week. Also included are several shots of unseasonably cold temperatures and blustery breezes that will follow each rainmaker, so we’re currently timing those cold shots for this weekend and then again for the middle of next week. So more days like Thursday are going to be tough to come for the foreseeable future, so hopefully you soaked up the seasonable sunshine while we had it Thursday.

This past night actually turned out fairly chilly thanks to a decent period of clear sky and light winds. Low temperatures were able to dip down into the low to mid 30s in many locations and some upper 20s were even seen across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersery. It’s not out of the question you’ll have a little frost to scrape off the car windshield if you’re traveling early this morning. Clouds eventually did start to increase during the pre-dawn hours of our Friday and those clouds will continue to thicken and lower as we move through Friday morning.

The good news with regards to today’s forecast is that the morning should be somewhat dry although we could see a brief shower or perhaps even a few sleet pellets or a snowflake or two (no accumulation expected). If you have errands to run, the first part of the day is the best time to do them. The bad news is that a steadier rain will develop from west to east across Pennsylvania and then New Jersey during the afternoon and take us through the evening commute. If the rain was going to arrive earlier in the day when some cold air was still in place, the Poconos could have seen some snow. But with the current timing, a chilly rain is expected for all, and a pretty good soaking should result with anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to perhaps an inch-and-a-half of rain expected through most of eastern Pennsylvania and a good chunk of New Jersey, with the best chance for some locally higher amounts as high as two inches in North Jersey. As a result, flood watches have been hoisted for North Jersey where the best chance of some flooding may result with the heavier rain totals, especially Friday evening and Friday night. Unfortunately another wet night is in store for Friday night high school football games, which will make two soakers in a row for football fans. Steady rain, possibly heavy at times, is expected to go into the evening, but it should start to taper back to more in the way of showers late and should eventually come to an end around or shortly after midnight. Some clearing sky will be possible after midnight as a west to northwest breeze starts to pick up and usher in a much drier air mass.

The good news for Veterans’ Day weekend is that we should clear out nicely, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected on Saturday then mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Both days will be brisk and chilly with highs only in the low to mid 40s Saturday, and mid 40s Sunday, a good ten degrees cooler than our early November average high. Saturday will also be quite windy with northwest winds gusting as high as 35 miles-per-hour, which will make an already cold day feel that much colder. Outside of a few Saturday flurries in the Poconos, it’s a dry weekend across the board, and winds should diminish a bit on Sunday for any Veterans’ Day services. Overnight lows should dip below freezing and perhaps into the 20s Saturday and Sunday nights, both of which have been rather rare so far this fall.

While we sneak in a dry Monday to start your work and school week, clouds will be on the increase again as another round of a soaking rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday, tapering off late in the day. Another inch of a windswept rain may fall during that time frame, and there could be some wet snow at the very beginning and very end of the rain in the Poconos. Some flurries will be possible on Wednesday as the next shot of cold air arrives courtesy of gusty northwest winds. By the middle of next week, highs may struggle to get much above 40 degrees, providing almost an early December-like chill for a few days.

Have a great and safe Friday, and keep those umbrellas handy through next week!