Weather Forecast Discussion

Rain continues for the rest of today, possibly heavy at times leading to flooding

Turning windy and cool the next couple days

By:

Posted: Mar 21, 2019 12:37 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 21, 2019 12:37 PM EDT

TODAY: Cloudy with rain much of the time, some of it heavy. High: 48

TONIGHT: Rain, some heavy early, tapering to showers late. Some wet snowflakes across higher elevations. Increasingly windy before dawn. Low: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a couple of rain and snow showers. Any snow most likely north and west. High: 50 Low: 30

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF THE AREA UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING WITH THE EXCEPTION OF THE POCONOS AND FAR NORTHWESTERN NEW JERSEY

Welcome to spring! Spring officially sprung at 5:58 PM on Wednesday and winter went out with a bang. Sunshine through a veil of high clouds is what the area experienced most of the day and when coupled with high temperatures in the low and middle 50s it made for a nice end to the season.

Rain has developed from south to north as a storm lifts north out of the Carolinas. This storm will eventually collide with another system approaching from the west. The end result will be a strong storm at the surface which will track through the Delmarva and New Jersey, intensifying dramatically and rapidly as it rides up the New England coastline. In fact, this storm might bring heavier snow to parts of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine for the start of spring. For most of our area however, this is mainly a rain event, with any wet snow isolated to the Poconos overnight tonight into Friday, and little to no accumulation.

For the rest of our Thursday, we can expect rain of varying intensity, certainly moderate, but occasionally heavy. This should be the case right through the evening rush. Temperatures will slowly climb through the 40s the rest of the day never quite making it to 50 degrees in most locations. Rainfall amounts will land between 0.75" and 1.50" for most locations with locally higher amount of 2.00" possible. Exactly where those higher totals fall will largely be dependent on the exact track that Carolina low and how it phases with the approaching cold front. Small stream flooding is possible along with flooding of poor drainage areas, urban spots, and low-lying spots. Rain will taper to showers overnight Thursday with some wet snowflakes possible farther north.

As the strengthening storm departs on Friday, some windswept rain, snow, and sleet showers will be possible with the best chance for any snow and sleet to occur across the Poconos and higher elevations in Schuylkill County. Once again little or no snow accumulation is expected. The battle between the departing low and the entering high will lead to blustery conditions as winds gust up to 45 miles per hour or higher Friday and into Saturday. These northwest winds will supply an added chill the air, making the upper 40s on Friday feel more like the low 40s and 30s most of the day. It'll be a cruel first couple of days of spring, but nothing like last year around the same time when about a foot of snow fell. No significant snowfall is expected with any snow showers on Thursday and Friday, but a quick coating is certainly possible in spots mainly north.

Thankfully, you won't have to be too patient for spring-like air. After a seasonably cool and windswept start to the weekend on Saturday, temperatures will "spring" into lower 60s Sunday. The welcomed warmth will blossom into the beginning of the following week before cooler air returns for Tuesday and Wednesday.

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

01:54 PM

  • ENE 14 mph
  • 83%

Reading Hourly Forecast

01:56 PM

  • NE 7 mph
  • 100%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 48°F 42°F
Average 51°F 30°F
Record 84°F March 21, 1921 10°F March 21, 1965

In case you missed it...

Unsolved Atlanta child murders back under the microscope
AP via CNN

Unsolved Atlanta child murders back under the microscope

Facebook staff had access to hundreds of millions of people's passwords
CNNMoney/Getty Images

Facebook staff had access to hundreds of millions of people's passwords

Out and About: Original films on tap in 2 film festivals

Out and About: Original films on tap in 2 film festivals

Police find felon with pot in his shoe, gun in the car
MGN

Police find felon with pot in his shoe, gun in the car

Lawmakers urged to fix Pennsylvania Turnpike's fiscal plight
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Lawmakers urged to fix Pennsylvania Turnpike's fiscal plight

K-pop star Jung Joon-young arrested in sex video scandal
Getty Images

K-pop star Jung Joon-young arrested in sex video scandal

Billionaire charged in Florida prostitution sting donated $50K to RNC
Getty Images

Billionaire charged in Florida prostitution sting donated $50K to RNC

450 cocaine bricks worth $38M found at Philadelphia port
CBP

450 cocaine bricks worth $38M found at Philadelphia port

Lehigh Valley Auto Show underway in Bethlehem

Lehigh Valley Auto Show underway in Bethlehem

SEIU approves tentative contract for Berks Heim employees
69 News

SEIU approves tentative contract for Berks Heim employees

NOAA: Historic flooding will continue through May
Getty Images

NOAA: Historic flooding will continue through May

WFMZ-TV & Dorney Park Food Truck Food Drive

WFMZ-TV & Dorney Park Food Truck Food Drive

Midwest flooding has farmers worried for their future
Getty Images

Midwest flooding has farmers worried for their future

Jacob Sullivan sentencing to resume Friday after scheduling conflict

Jacob Sullivan sentencing to resume Friday after scheduling conflict

First-ever ratings of youth football helmets released
Natasha Chen via CNN

First-ever ratings of youth football helmets released

Glacier melt on Everest exposes bodies of dead climbers
Getty Images

Glacier melt on Everest exposes bodies of dead climbers

Levi Strauss shares soar 30% in IPO
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Levi Strauss shares soar 30% in IPO

Jimmy Carter, 94, has become oldest living former president
Eddie Mullholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Jimmy Carter, 94, has become oldest living former president

Ferry capsizes in Iraq's Tigris river killing 71
Copyright 2019 CNN

Ferry capsizes in Iraq's Tigris river killing 71

Utrecht shooting suspect believed to have had terror intent
Utrecht police via CNN

Utrecht shooting suspect believed to have had terror intent