Rain continues for the rest of today, possibly heavy at times leading to flooding

TODAY: Cloudy with rain much of the time, some of it heavy. High: 48 TONIGHT: Rain, some heavy early, tapering to showers late. Some wet snowflakes across higher elevations. Increasingly windy before dawn. Low: 42 FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a couple of rain and snow showers. Any snow most likely north and west. High: 50 Low: 30

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF THE AREA UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING WITH THE EXCEPTION OF THE POCONOS AND FAR NORTHWESTERN NEW JERSEY

Welcome to spring! Spring officially sprung at 5:58 PM on Wednesday and winter went out with a bang. Sunshine through a veil of high clouds is what the area experienced most of the day and when coupled with high temperatures in the low and middle 50s it made for a nice end to the season.

Rain has developed from south to north as a storm lifts north out of the Carolinas. This storm will eventually collide with another system approaching from the west. The end result will be a strong storm at the surface which will track through the Delmarva and New Jersey, intensifying dramatically and rapidly as it rides up the New England coastline. In fact, this storm might bring heavier snow to parts of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine for the start of spring. For most of our area however, this is mainly a rain event, with any wet snow isolated to the Poconos overnight tonight into Friday, and little to no accumulation.

For the rest of our Thursday, we can expect rain of varying intensity, certainly moderate, but occasionally heavy. This should be the case right through the evening rush. Temperatures will slowly climb through the 40s the rest of the day never quite making it to 50 degrees in most locations. Rainfall amounts will land between 0.75" and 1.50" for most locations with locally higher amount of 2.00" possible. Exactly where those higher totals fall will largely be dependent on the exact track that Carolina low and how it phases with the approaching cold front. Small stream flooding is possible along with flooding of poor drainage areas, urban spots, and low-lying spots. Rain will taper to showers overnight Thursday with some wet snowflakes possible farther north.

As the strengthening storm departs on Friday, some windswept rain, snow, and sleet showers will be possible with the best chance for any snow and sleet to occur across the Poconos and higher elevations in Schuylkill County. Once again little or no snow accumulation is expected. The battle between the departing low and the entering high will lead to blustery conditions as winds gust up to 45 miles per hour or higher Friday and into Saturday. These northwest winds will supply an added chill the air, making the upper 40s on Friday feel more like the low 40s and 30s most of the day. It'll be a cruel first couple of days of spring, but nothing like last year around the same time when about a foot of snow fell. No significant snowfall is expected with any snow showers on Thursday and Friday, but a quick coating is certainly possible in spots mainly north.

Thankfully, you won't have to be too patient for spring-like air. After a seasonably cool and windswept start to the weekend on Saturday, temperatures will "spring" into lower 60s Sunday. The welcomed warmth will blossom into the beginning of the following week before cooler air returns for Tuesday and Wednesday.