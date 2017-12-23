Rain ends this evening with clearing skies heading into Sunday

69 News

TONIGHT: A shower in spots early this evening; otherwise, becoming clear to partly cloudy. Watch for icy spots. Low: 31

SUNDAY: Some sun giving way to clouds. High: 42

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with intermittent snow, accumulating 1 to 3 inches north; a coating to 1 inch south. Rain may mix in especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley.

As expected, Saturday was rather damp and certainly on the mild side with periods of rain, especially in the first part of the day. Not exactly the nicest starts to the Christmas holiday weekend one would probably say; however, if you’re looking for colder temperatures and some snow for Christmas Day, you may very well be in luck as we expect those conditions to return over the next 24 to 48 hours. In the mean time, just to recap Saturday, many of us saw highs well into the 40s across the Poconos and Lehigh Valley with portions of Berks County over to the Delaware Valley and points south and east topping out well into the 50s. Rainfall totals on average were generally between a third of an inch to three-quarters of an inch.

A cold front will push through the region later this evening bringing an end to the rain we’ve seen throughout the day. A few showers will still be possible early this evening; however the overall trend will be for clearing skies as we go into the nighttime hours courtesy of surface high pressure building in behind the cold front. Winds changing to the northwest and north will usher in a cooler and drier air mass which wall also help to scour out the clouds. Temperatures for many from the Lehigh Valley north and west are expected to dip down to freezing or just below that, so watch out for standing water on untreated surfaces freezing leading to slippery spots.

Sunday should begin with sunshine but look for clouds to increase ahead of the next storm system as high pressure moves away to our northeast and low pressure moves across the Ohio Valley. High temperatures will be cooler for many although still a few ticks above normal for this time of the year. Those highs should be in the low to a few mid 40s.

We continue to track a good possibility for some snow Christmas Eve night into the wee hours of Christmas Day morning but for some areas, there could be issues with rain mixing in, or perhaps even staying mostly rain. Low pressure across the Ohio Valley will move into western PA and weaken. As it does so, it will transfer its energy to a developing low pressure system off the Mid-Atlantic coast. This low pressure system will race northeastward and should be positioned near Cape Cod by sunrise Christmas Day. Precipitation is expected to move into our area after say 8pm Sunday evening. Temperatures will be key Sunday evening into the overnight hours. For many certainly south and east of the Lehigh Valley, temperatures may not even dip below freezing, however from the Lehigh Valley, and points north and west, we do expect temperatures to get to at or just below freezing. With these marginal numbers, it will set the stage for a transition line between all snow, a rain/snow mix, and even just plain rain. That line looks to set up somewhere a little north and west of I-95. With regards to snowfall totals, right now the thinking is that the 1 inch line will be somewhere around the Lehigh Valley through Berks County. South and east of there, a coating to maybe close to 1 inch can be expected with perhaps hardly anything once you get to the Delaware Valley and south and east as the precipitation may stay primarily rain. North and west of the Lehigh Valley however, your chances are pretty high that things stay all snow and totals could be anywhere from 1 to 3 inches. Overall, where it is all snow, it could be steady at times and will accumulate on any untreated surfaces. For an official white Christmas, you need to have 1 inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. Christmas Day. It will definitely be interesting to see how it all pans out.

The quick moving coastal storm for Christmas Eve night will be exiting the region by sunrise Christmas Day allowing snow to be done with by then. Clouds will break for some sun Christmas Day but it will be cold and windy behind the departing storm system. Winds could gust as high as 30-35 mph. High temperatures should be back in the mid to a few upper 30s but wind chill values will likely be down in the teens and 20s.

For the rest of next week then, we can expect very cold conditions as Canadian high pressure will be well in control driving in arctic air along with a strong trough in the jet stream settled in across the eastern half of the U.S. The weather should be calm through Thursday but high temperatures will struggle to even get above freezing Tuesday, and then for the rest of the week should only be in the 20s. Overnight lows will be well down into the teens. The forecast gets a bit more interesting by the end of the week perhaps into the start of next weekend as long range computer models for some time now have been hinting at a significant East Coast winter storm. The details are still sketchy, but with cold air in place, there would be an opportunity for snow depending on the ultimate track and evolution of this system. We still have several days to watch this and the models will likely flip flop back and forth with various different solutions so just keep paying attention to the forecast in the coming days for continued updates. In the mean time, I hope everyone has a very happy and safe Christmas holiday!