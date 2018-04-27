Rain gradually tapers to a few showers later today

69 News

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain, tapering off to a shower or two. High: 58

TONIGHT: An evening shower in spots; otherwise some clearing but areas of fog forming. Low: 44

SATURDAY: Patchy fog early; otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds with a late-afternoon shower crossing the area. High: 69 Low: 42



After a pleasant Thursday outside of a little bit of a breeze, we are right back to cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and some rain to end the week. Low temperatures last night didn’t drop too terribly much. Lows were generally in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, a few degrees above normal for this time of the year. Skies initially were fairly clear, but by the time we got to sunrise, many had overcast skies. Rain slowly but surely pushed in from the south and west as an area of low pressure down across Virginia lifted northeastward.

Low pressure will continue racing northeastward today and track across eastern PA and western NJ later this afternoon. Periods of rain will continue into the early afternoon. Rainfall rates look to be fairly light overall but a few isolated moderate to heavy bursts are not out of the question. In general, much of the area should receive less than a half inch of total rainfall, maybe even less than a quarter inch in some spots. Low pressure will quickly move to our north later in the afternoon. After 2pm, steady rain will likely taper to just a few showers and may eventually end for good. Plenty of clouds will be around today and the combination of that with an easterly onshore fetch of wind won’t allow temperatures to rise much. We can expect high temperatures today to only be in the mid to upper 50s for many locations.

As the aforementioned low pressure system quickly exits to our north this evening, skies should gradually start to clear. Some weak upper level energy out to our west may spark some showers and a few of these may be able to sneak into at least western areas early on. Overall, the idea is for dry conditions working through the nighttime hours with a continued clearing trend of the skies. Some patchy fog will be possible. Low temperatures should fall back to seasonable levels, generally mid 40s.

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend for outdoor plans, although it won’t be completely rain free. We will get off to a cool and quiet start in the morning outside of some patchy fog. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with a southwest wind becoming a little breezy at times. The benefit of this southwest wind is that it will bring a nice little surge of some milder air to the region. By the afternoon, we can expect high temperatures to approach 70 degrees in many spots. A vigorous upper level low pressure system across the Great Lakes combined with a surface cold front will track through late in the afternoon into the evening. These features will help to spark some hit or miss showers. While a lot of this activity should be brief and light, it’s not out of the question there could be an isolated downpour or even a rumble or two of thunder. No severe weather is expected at this time however. Behind this cold frontal passage, upper level low pressure will cut-off from the main flow of the jet stream and just sit and slowly spin across the region for Sunday. This setup will lead to variable clouds and much cooler temperatures Sunday. We can expect the highs Sunday to only be in the low to mid 50s and it will be breezy to go along with that. While many should stay dry, it’s not out of the question a brief rain or even snow shower could be seen across the Poconos.

Cut-off upper level low pressure will continue to have an affect on the region Monday. While this feature will slowly push eastward to a position just off the New England coast, it will still be close enough to keep variable clouds in our area, and a gusty northwesterly wind. High temperatures should get a little bit warmer compared to Sunday, but things have been trending cooler for Monday compared to earlier forecasts. We’re now going with low 60s for highs. Once again, a brief rain shower could be seen in the Poconos but most should stay dry.

Big improvements will finally be on the way for Tuesday and beyond as cut-off upper level low pressure east of New England finally moves well away into the northern Atlantic. A ridge of high pressure aloft will build into the Eastern Seaboard while surface high pressure centered to our south will anchor itself off the Southeast Coast for several days. This setup will lead to mostly sunny skies returning along with very warm temperatures. Our winds will turn out of the west and southwest really driving in some nice warm air. Look for highs Tuesday to climb into the upper 70s, and Wednesday and Thursday should feature highs well into the 80s! We might have to watch a cold front approaching from the northwest Thursday, but at this time it seems strong high pressure will keep any rain or storms with this front well away from our area. Have a great and safe weekend!