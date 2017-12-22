Weather Forecast Discussion

Rain set to work in to start the weekend with mild temperatures

Snow possible Christmas Eve - early Christmas Day

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 11:42 AM EST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 11:42 AM EST

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy; spotty light rain or drizzle. Perhaps a pocket or two of ice north.  High: 45

 

TONIGHT:  Cloudy with occasional rain and some patchy fog late.  Low: 40

 

SATURDAY:  Areas of fog with occasional rain. Rather mild.  High: 50  Low: 31   

 

Thursday marked the arrival of the Winter Solstice and right on cue, it felt a lot like winter with high temperatures fairly close to seasonable levels, generally upper 30s to low 40s. Fortunately we had a lot of sunshine and it wasn’t too breezy so all-in-all, it didn’t feel too bad outside for this time of the year. As quick as seasonable temperatures made a comeback to the region, we are going to see mild temperatures come right back for the start of the upcoming weekend.

 

Clouds thickened and increased this past night as a warm front inched closer from our southwest. Precipitation has been breaking out well north of this front, in fact so far north that it’s been confined to mainly Up-State New York and the Great Lakes. With the increase in clouds that we saw, low temperatures did not drop off as much with several spots not getting below 30. There were still a few 20s out there. As the warm front continues to lift northward today, an area of high pressure centered across eastern Canada will make its way to the Canadian Maritimes. Our winds will turn out of the southeast bringing in Atlantic moisture. This all means a fairly cloudy day with milder air slowly building into the region. Expect highs to get back into the low to mid 40s with perhaps numbers approaching 50 from the Delaware Valley and points south. Any real precipitation should stay well to our north today but I wouldn’t completely rule out a couple pockets of drizzle and maybe even a light spotty freezing drizzle across the higher elevations of the Poconos. Little or no snow/ice accumulation is expected however.

 

For tonight, a south wind will continue to pump in mild air as the aforementioned warm front lifts off to our north. At the same time, a cold front will start to get closer from our west. Clouds will continue to thicken and increase and occasional rain and showers are expected to break out. Some patchy fog will also be possible. With this increasing moisture, plenty of clouds, and a south wind, it should be a fairly mild night with several spots not getting below 40 degrees for lows.

 

The aforementioned cold front advances from west to east across Pennsylvania as we work through Saturday with a wave of low pressure riding northward along the boundary. This puts us on the mild side of things with a continued south to southwest wind flow so look for high temperatures to climb to the 50 degree mark. We will see periods of rain for much of the day but there certainly could be times where it’s not raining. Areas of fog will also be possible. Rainfall totals right now look to be anywhere from 0.30” to 0.60”. The cold front will move off the coast by Saturday night allowing the rain to come to an end and skies to slowly clear.

 

Christmas Eve Sunday is looking mainly dry during the day as a west to northwest breeze ushers in drier air behind the cold front that will move off the coast. Colder air will also slowly return to the region so expect a little sunshine with high temperatures falling back into the low to a few mid 40s. It continues to look like an area of low pressure will form off the Delmarva Peninsula Sunday night and race northeastward as we go into Christmas Day Monday. While this setup will likely favor eastern Up-State New York into New England for significant snow, it still looks like a good bet many of us here in eastern PA and western NJ could at least see a coating to perhaps as high as 1” of snow overnight Sunday into early Christmas Day morning. There’s even a reasonable potential the Poconos and northwestern NJ could see a couple inches of snow. Temperatures may be a bit of an issue however for this to be all snow, so it’s certainly possible some rain will mix with the snow, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley. While obviously this will likely not be a significant storm system for us, it would still be a welcome sight for those snow fans hoping for a white Christmas.

 

The aforementioned coastal storm will exit the region as we work through Christmas Day Monday. This will allow a west wind to kick up and usher in cold and dry air. Skies will clear for Christmas Day, but high temperatures for many will be stuck in the 30s with wind chill values down in the teens and 20s.

 

The cold then looks to stick around for all of next week with highs struggling to even get to freezing and overnight lows down in the teens. Other than maybe a passing flurry on Tuesday courtesy of a weak upper level system tracking through, the weather looks pretty quiet through Thursday courtesy of strong Canadian high pressure. A fairly strong storm system could impact the region by the end of next week into the following weekend and this one certainly could bring us a decent round of wintry weather, but that is a long ways off right now so many changes are still possible. Stay tuned!

