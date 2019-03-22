Weather Forecast Discussion

Rain tapering off to showers; snow showers north will drop a coating to 2 inches

Gusty winds through Saturday

TODAY: Variable cloudiness and quite windy with rain and wet snow showers. Coating to 2” of snow to the north, mainly on non-paved surfaces. High: 50

TONIGHT: Still a rain or snow shower around, mainly early, gusty winds and colder. Low: 30

SATURDAY: Blustery and chilly with clouds breaking for some sunshine High: 48 Low: 28

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR PIKE COUNTY UNTIL 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON

A soaking Thursday and early this morning has dumped three quarters of an inch to more than an inch and a half across the region, which lead to some flooding issues from time to time. For today, our low pressure system will be moving away to our northeast over New England, but an upper-level trough and surface cold front will also be building in from our northwest. Rain will taper off to showers this morning, but there can still be a few rain and snow showers throughout the day today. Northwest winds will also really kick up with gusts up to 45 miles-per-hour not out of the question. This northwest flow will be ushering in some chillier air, which will result in some snow and sleet showers throughout the day to the north with a coating to an inch or two of accumulation, mainly on non-paved surfaces. In fact, as that chillier air spills southeast we may even see a few flakes flying in the Lehigh Valley and Berks County late this evening. Afternoon high temperatures today are expected to top out around 50 degrees. Clouds should gradually decrease tonight with rain and snow showers also fizzling out, but winds will stay gusty, and overnight low temperatures should drop to around 30 degrees. Factor in the wind, and it will feel like it’s down into the teens into early Saturday morning.

High pressure over the Midwest Saturday will have enough of a reach to provide us with dry conditions and clouds breaking for some decent sunshine certainly by the afternoon. With a tight pressure gradient between the high to our west and low pressure departing across northern New England, our winds will stay gusty out of the northwest with gusts as high as 45 miles-per-hour a good bet. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to top out only in the mid to upper 40s, and with the wind factored in, it will feel like it’s down into the 30s. High pressure will build overhead for Sunday finally lightening the winds and bringing mostly sunny skies. Our wind direction should also become more westerly or even southwesterly ushering back in some much milder air. Afternoon high temperatures Sunday are expected to climb back to around 60 degrees definitely making things feel much more comfortable to be out and about in during the afternoon.

Monday is expected to be another relatively mild day with high temperatures in the mid 50s, but a cold front is expected to drop down from the north late in the day bringing some showers. With a reinforcing shot of colder air building in behind the front Monday night, any leftover showers will have the chance to change over to a little snow. Cold high pressure from Canada will dominate our weather for Tuesday and Wednesday leading to dry conditions and decent sunshine, but high temperatures once again will return to chilly levels in the 40s and the winds yet again will become gusty.

Allentown Hourly Forecast

02:03 PM

  • WNW 12 mph
  • 52%

Reading Hourly Forecast

02:06 PM

  • WNW 12 mph
  • 61%

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 50°F 30°F
Average 51°F 31°F
Record 75°F March 22, 1929 15°F March 22, 1988

