Rainy weather continues this weekend

TODAY: Milder with periods of rain in the afternoon. High: 51

TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain and drizzle at times. Low: 39

SUNDAY: Cloudy and mild with occasional rain, tapering off by the early afternoon. High: 49

***FLOOD WATCH FOR SCHUYLKILL, LEBANON, AND LANCASTER COUNTIES THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING***

After briefly flirting with summer on Wednesday, we have entered a very unsettled pattern with several rounds of rain moving through the area. Waves of low pressure riding along a stubborn stationary front stretching from Texas all the way through the Northeast will continue to bring us wet weather through the weekend before high pressure finally moves in early next week.

While yesterday was quite chilly, and even getting cold enough for some freezing rain in the Poconos, today will be significantly more mild. It was a dry but foggy start to the morning, but the next batch of rain has already moved into the region, bringing widespread light to moderate rain for the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will climb quite a bit higher than yesterday, getting into the low 50s during the afternoon.

There will likely be a brief lull in the rain late this evening, but the next round will move into the region very early Sunday morning as a center of low pressure develops along the front. This round will be the heavier of the two, bringing a chilly and steady rain early Sunday. The rain will continue through the morning hours tomorrow, before finally tapering off by the late morning or early afternoon. Rainfall totals for the weekend will likely be from about 3/4" to slightly over 1" for most spots. Minor flooding is possible along small creeks or streams due to the recent snow melt and very saturated ground, and the National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches through Sunday evening for Schuylkill, Lebanon, and Lancaster counties and points west. It will remain cloudy for most of the day Sunday, but a few breaks in the clouds could be seen late in the day. That stubborn, slow moving front will finally push off the coast late Sunday and early Monday, allowing for High pressure to move into the area.

That High pressure will build in for the first half of next week, which should allow partly to mostly sunny skies to finally return. There’s no significant cold air available to head to our way for the start of the week, which means the relatively mild stretch of weather continues for the last three days of February. Expect high temperatures to remain in the mid 50s, over 10 degrees above average for late February. The dry weather will last through Wednesday when clouds are expected to increase, leading to our next bout of unsettled weather late in the week.

Early indications for the start of March suggest somewhat colder weather, with a pattern that is favorable for storm development along the East coast. A coastal storm could possibly develop by the end of the week. It bears watching, as development of a storm could mean the chance of rain and/or snow, so winter may not be quite over just yet. Stay tuned.

