Record-challenging heat today with plenty of sunshine and plenty of humidity

TODAY: Lots of sun and humid with record-challenging heat; a stray storm possible. High: 92

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, very warm, and sticky. Low: 73

THURSDAY: Hot and humid with some sun followed by clouds; a spotty t-storm in the afternoon and at night. High: 90 Low: 70

***HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR LANCASTER, CHESTER, MONTGOMERY, BUCKS, DELAWARE, PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES ... GLOUCESTER, CAMDEN, BURLINGTON, MERCER COUNTIES IN NEW JERSEY ... AND NEW CASTLE COUNTY IN DELAWARE**

Happy hump day! Halfway through the work week, and halfway through what will likely be our fourth heat wave of the year. An area of high pressure continues to cast a hot spell of weather for southeastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey through Thursday until a cold front resurrects a fall-like feel for the upcoming weekend. High temperatures in the lower 90s today will put record-highs in jeopardy with yucky, soupy, steamy being a few of the many words and phrases to describe the humidity that comes with that heat. That's why the National Weather Service maintains a Heat Advisory for the Delaware Valley through this evening for triple-digit heat indices. Plenty of sunshine and not a lot of wind will act as accessories to robbery of PSL season, aiding and abetting today's tropical heat. Of course we know it's not atypical for hot weather to spill into September. It's happened routinely over the past several years.

While this is great news for summer-lovers, our fall fanatics want those latte lows in the 50s and hayride highs in the 70s. So fortunately for them, the hot weather will take a hike soon. What will likely be our fourth heat wave of the year will crash behind a cold front Thursday night with high temperatures around 80 degrees Friday, in the middle 70s Saturday, and in the upper 60s Sunday.

Spotty showers and storms will be possible along that front Thursday afternoon, night, and Friday. Clouds and showers will depend on where that boundary stalls out Saturday. At this point, it looks like southernmost spots closer Philadelphia, Delaware, and southern New Jersey have the best shot at some showers while the chance for sun increases the farther north you go. It's possible that moisture from the remnants of Gordon gets absorbed by a nearby boundary Sunday and Monday, spitting out downpours and potentially leading to some localized flooding then. Something to watch as the latest forecast model data comes in.

Wishes for a safe and smooth morning commute!